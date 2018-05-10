Piezoelectric Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2023

Wise.Guy.

This report studies the Piezoelectric Materials market, piezoelectric materials are materials that produce an electric current when they are placed under mechanical stress. The piezoelectric process is also reversible, so if you apply an electric current to these materials, they will actually change shape slightly (a maximum of 4%).

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Piezoelectric in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Harri

MURATA

Solvay

Johnson Matthey

Arkema

Meggitt Sensing

KYOCERA

Piezo Kinetics

Morgan Advanced Materials

CeramTec

Physik Instrumente (PI)

Sparkler Ceramics

Konghong Corporation

TRS

APC International

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Ceramics

Polymers

Composites

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Medical

Military

Consumer Electronics

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Piezoelectric Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Ceramics

1.2.2 Polymers

1.2.3 Composites

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Automotive

1.3.2 Medical

1.3.3 Military

1.3.4 Consumer Electronics

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Harri

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Piezoelectric Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Harri Piezoelectric Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 MURATA

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Piezoelectric Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 MURATA Piezoelectric Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Solvay

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Piezoelectric Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 Solvay Piezoelectric Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Johnson Matthey

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Piezoelectric Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Type 1

2.4.2.2 Type 2

2.4.3 Johnson Matthey Piezoelectric Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Arkema

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Piezoelectric Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Type 1

2.5.2.2 Type 2

2.5.3 Arkema Piezoelectric Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

