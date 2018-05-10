Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Piezoelectric Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2023

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents "Global (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Piezoelectric Market 2018 Forecast to 2023"

This report studies the Piezoelectric Materials market, piezoelectric materials are materials that produce an electric current when they are placed under mechanical stress. The piezoelectric process is also reversible, so if you apply an electric current to these materials, they will actually change shape slightly (a maximum of 4%).

Scope of the Report: 
This report focuses on the Piezoelectric in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers 
Harri 
MURATA 
Solvay 
Johnson Matthey 
Arkema 
Meggitt Sensing 
KYOCERA 
Piezo Kinetics 
Morgan Advanced Materials 
CeramTec 
Physik Instrumente (PI) 
Sparkler Ceramics 
Konghong Corporation 
TRS 
APC International

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers 
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) 
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) 
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) 
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) 
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers 
Ceramics 
Polymers 
Composites 
Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into 
Automotive 
Medical 
Military 
Consumer Electronics 
Others

 

Table Of Contents:                                                                                                                          

1 Market Overview 
1.1 Piezoelectric Introduction 
1.2 Market Analysis by Type 
1.2.1 Ceramics 
1.2.2 Polymers 
1.2.3 Composites 
1.2.4 Others 
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications 
1.3.1 Automotive 
1.3.2 Medical 
1.3.3 Military 
1.3.4 Consumer Electronics 
1.3.5 Others 
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions 
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) 
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) 
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) 
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa 
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.5 Market Dynamics 
1.5.1 Market Opportunities 
1.5.2 Market Risk 
1.5.3 Market Driving Force 
2 Manufacturers Profiles 
2.1 Harri 
2.1.1 Business Overview 
2.1.2 Piezoelectric Type and Applications 
2.1.2.1 Type 1 
2.1.2.2 Type 2 
2.1.3 Harri Piezoelectric Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.2 MURATA 
2.2.1 Business Overview 
2.2.2 Piezoelectric Type and Applications 
2.2.2.1 Type 1 
2.2.2.2 Type 2 
2.2.3 MURATA Piezoelectric Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.3 Solvay 
2.3.1 Business Overview 
2.3.2 Piezoelectric Type and Applications 
2.3.2.1 Type 1 
2.3.2.2 Type 2 
2.3.3 Solvay Piezoelectric Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.4 Johnson Matthey 
2.4.1 Business Overview 
2.4.2 Piezoelectric Type and Applications 
2.4.2.1 Type 1 
2.4.2.2 Type 2 
2.4.3 Johnson Matthey Piezoelectric Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.5 Arkema 
2.5.1 Business Overview 
2.5.2 Piezoelectric Type and Applications 
2.5.2.1 Type 1 
2.5.2.2 Type 2 
2.5.3 Arkema Piezoelectric Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Manufacturing, World & Regional
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
