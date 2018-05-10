Global Wireless Charging Market is forecast to grow at CAGR of 48.6%, and is expected to reach $48.86 billion by 2023.
America is the foremost region to generate a maximum of revenue of $1.59 billion in 2018.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, May 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the Report “Wireless Charging Market: By Technology (Magnetic Inductance, Magnetic Resonance, Radio-wave); By Range (Short range, Medium range, Long range); By Applications (Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Automobile)-With Forecast (2018 - 2023)” published by IndustryARC, the market for consumer products such as smartphones, tablets and wearable devices is set to explode in the near future.
Associations such as Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), Power Matter Alliance (PMA), and Alliance for wireless power (A4WP) along with various industry players are aggressively working to address and eliminate the difficulties towards the mass adoption of the technology. Chipset vendors are likely to play pivotal role in the adoption of multimode products which are compatible with multiple technologies and standards.
America with major share in the Wireless Charging Market:
America is the foremost region to generate a maximum of revenue of $1.59 billion in 2018. Further, the market is estimated to reach a revenue of $14.63 billion for the forecast of 2018-2023. According to estimates, Asia-Pacific will outstrip the sales volumes of both America and Europe by 2023. Growing number of industries and large number of developing economies is driving the growth of wireless charging in the APAC. The Asia-Pacific region is developing infrastructure and healthcare facilities, which increases the demand for wireless charging devices.
Selected Charging Type Analysis done in the full Report:
Consumer electronics market is the main end user application for this technology. Slowly, this technology is spreading to other end user industries like industrial equipment, healthcare and automotive. The market is segmented into Inductive Coupling Charging, Magnetic inductance, Magnetic Resonance, Resonant Charging, Radio Wave Charging, Microwave Charging and Laser Beam Charging. In 2014, inductive charging was the only commercially available method of wireless charging. It accounted to $1.32 Billion in 2015, which is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 46.89% to reach $45.13 billion units in 2023, followed by resonance charging market which will grow at a CAGR of 163.24%. The upcoming technologies will contribute significantly to the revenue as they have a higher cost. Beam charging and microwave charging, once commercialized, will have a higher market penetration rate as they will make charging more flexible, with longer range charging methods.
Excerpts on Market Growth Factors
Companies are developing new wireless chargers, which can charge multiple devices at the same time; this will provide an advantage over other forms of charging. The new technology is going to replace technologies like wire chargers and portable chargers. In the years to come, resonance contactless charging will be dominant.
Recent findings in wireless technologies showed, when transferring just 3 watts of power wirelessly, the system was only 2.3% less efficient compared to transmitting 3.39 MB/sec of data. At 2 watts of power, that efficiency difference was only 1.3%. These results were demonstrated at a distance of over 6 inches between transmitter and receiver.
In future, wireless charging will play a major role in the automotive industry. Even while driving, people will be able charge their vehicles. The wireless charging plates installed in the roads would make it possible to drive for miles without plug-in charging. This type of charging will drive the rate of adoption.
Key players of the Wireless Charging Market:
Qualcomm Incorporated, Powermat Technologies Ltd., Texas instruments Inc., PowerbyProxi, Murata manufacturing Co., Ltd, WiTricity Corporation and many others. Texas Instrument (U.S.) enjoys its dominant position in the wireless charging market with a market share of 18.82%. It holds the maximum market share, owing to the assorted range of products that serves key end user markets such as consumer electronics, automotive and so on. Due to the dominance of American manufacturers in the automobile wireless charging market, WiTricity, Plugless and Qualcomm are the leading companies in the automobile wireless charging market. Companies are also looking at product development in this market to expand their capabilities and position themselves in this growing market.
Wireless Charging Market report is segmented as below
The Global Wireless Charging Market study across various end user industries is incorporated in the report.
A.Wireless Charging Equipment Market – By Standards
1.Wireless Power Consortium (WPC)
2.Power Matters Alliance (PMA)+Alliance for Wireless Power (A4WP)
3.Open dots Alliance
B.Wireless Charging Equipment Market – By Type
1.Inductive Coupling Charging
2.Magnetic inductance
3.Magnetic Resonance
4.Resonant Charging
5.Radio Wave Charging
6.Microwave Charging
7.Laser Beam Charging
C.Wireless Charging Market – By Range
1.Short range (<50mm)
2.Medium range (<4M)
3.Long range (>4M)
D.Wireless Charging Market – By Applications
1.Consumer electronics
2.Automobile
3.Healthcare
4.Industrial
E.Wireless Charging Market by Geography (covers 10+ countries)
Companies Citied / Interviewed
1.Mojo Mobility Inc.
2.Integrated Device Technology Inc
3.Fusion Taiwan Company
4.Chargespot Wireless Power Inc.
5.Nucurrent Inc.
6.Broadcom Corporation
7.Kube Systems
8.Energous Corporation
9.Mediatek Inc
10.Convenientpower HK Limited
11.Wireless Efficiency
12.Active-Semi Inc.
13.Ossia Inc.
14.Laird Plc
15.Company 15+
What can you expect from the report?
The Wireless Charging Market Report is Prepared with the Main Agenda to Cover the following 20 points:
1. Market Size by Product Categories & Application 11. Demand Analysis (Revenue & Volume)
2. Market trends & Relevant Market Data 12. Country level Analysis
3. Manufacturer Landscape 13. Competitor Analysis
4. Distributor Landscape 14. Market Shares Analysis
5. Pricing Analysis 15. Value Chain Analysis
6. Top 10 End user Analysis 16. Supply Chain Analysis
7. Product Benchmarking 17. Strategic Analysis
8. Product Developments 18. Current & Future Market Landscape Analysis
9. Mergers & Acquisition Analysis 19. Opportunity Analysis
10. Patent Analysis
