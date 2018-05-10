Adult Incontinence Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025
Increased awareness, an ageing population and higher disposable income are expected help adult incontinence register strong growth over the forecast period. The prevailing situation is anticipated to favour tissue and hygiene manufacturers to focus intensely on this growing category, which may result in strong innovation and stiff competition from international players to local manufacturers. The retail value and volume performance of adult incontinence over the forecast period is expected to be...
Euromonitor International's Retail Adult Incontinence in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Retail Light Adult Incontinence, Retail Moderate/Heavy Adult Incontinence.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Retail Adult Incontinence market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Table Of Contents:
RETAIL ADULT INCONTINENCE IN CANADA
Euromonitor International
March 2018
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Prospects
Adult Incontinence Expected To Witness Stronger Growth
Increasing Older Generation Expected To Drive Adult Incontinence
Ever-changing Product Design Remains A Challenge
Competitive Landscape
Kimberly-Clark Continues To Dominate
Procter & Gamble's Always Helps It To Capitalise on Adult Incontinence
Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers Remains the Preferred Retail Channel
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Retail Adult Incontinence by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 2 Sales of Retail Adult Incontinence by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Adult Incontinence: % Value 2013-2017
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Adult Incontinence: % Value 2014-2017
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Retail Adult Incontinence by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Retail Adult Incontinence by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Executive Summary
Modest Growth for Tissue and Hygiene
Maturity and Changing Lifestyles Result in A Marginal Performance for Retail Tissue
Domestic Players and Private Label Dominate Retail Tissue
Supermarkets Remains the Leading Distribution Channel for Tissue and Hygiene
Modest Growth Expected Over the Forecast Period
Market Indicators
Table 7 Birth Rates 2012-2017
Table 8 Infant Population 2012-2017
Table 9 Female Population by Age 2012-2017
Table 10 Total Population by Age 2012-2017
Table 11 Households 2012-2017
Table 12 Forecast Infant Population 2017-2022
Table 13 Forecast Female Population by Age 2017-2022
Table 14 Forecast Total Population by Age 2017-2022
Table 15 Forecast Households 2017-2022
Market Data
Continued…….
