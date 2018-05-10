Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Adult Incontinence Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

PUNE, INDIA, May 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Retail Adult Incontinence in Canada” New Document to its Studies Database

Increased awareness, an ageing population and higher disposable income are expected help adult incontinence register strong growth over the forecast period. The prevailing situation is anticipated to favour tissue and hygiene manufacturers to focus intensely on this growing category, which may result in strong innovation and stiff competition from international players to local manufacturers. The retail value and volume performance of adult incontinence over the forecast period is expected to be...

Euromonitor International's Retail Adult Incontinence in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Retail Light Adult Incontinence, Retail Moderate/Heavy Adult Incontinence.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report? 
* Get a detailed picture of the Retail Adult Incontinence market; 
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change; 
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands; 
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

Table Of Contents:                                                                                                                          

RETAIL ADULT INCONTINENCE IN CANADA 
Euromonitor International 
March 2018 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES 

Headlines 
Prospects 
Adult Incontinence Expected To Witness Stronger Growth 
Increasing Older Generation Expected To Drive Adult Incontinence 
Ever-changing Product Design Remains A Challenge 
Competitive Landscape 
Kimberly-Clark Continues To Dominate 
Procter & Gamble's Always Helps It To Capitalise on Adult Incontinence 
Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers Remains the Preferred Retail Channel 
Category Data 
Table 1 Sales of Retail Adult Incontinence by Category: Value 2012-2017 
Table 2 Sales of Retail Adult Incontinence by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017 
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Adult Incontinence: % Value 2013-2017 
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Adult Incontinence: % Value 2014-2017 
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Retail Adult Incontinence by Category: Value 2017-2022 
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Retail Adult Incontinence by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022 
Executive Summary 
Modest Growth for Tissue and Hygiene 
Maturity and Changing Lifestyles Result in A Marginal Performance for Retail Tissue 
Domestic Players and Private Label Dominate Retail Tissue 
Supermarkets Remains the Leading Distribution Channel for Tissue and Hygiene 
Modest Growth Expected Over the Forecast Period 
Market Indicators 
Table 7 Birth Rates 2012-2017 
Table 8 Infant Population 2012-2017 
Table 9 Female Population by Age 2012-2017 
Table 10 Total Population by Age 2012-2017 
Table 11 Households 2012-2017 
Table 12 Forecast Infant Population 2017-2022 
Table 13 Forecast Female Population by Age 2017-2022 
Table 14 Forecast Total Population by Age 2017-2022 
Table 15 Forecast Households 2017-2022 
Market Data 

 Continued…….                                                      

 

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

