The Leading Players In The Cardiovascular Devices Market Are Innovating To Stay Ahead

Cadiovascular Devices Market Company Share %s 2017

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medtronic, Inc is the company with the largest share of the global market for devices to treat diseases related to the heart, at 19%, a report from The Business Research Company shows. The company is continuously investing in R&D, in order to retain or increase its share and maintain sales in a global market in where growth is slower than that of gdp. In 2014, for instance Medtronic launched a new external heart monitor device, its SEEQ Wearable Cardiac Monitoring System, which is a wire-free and adhesive patch that can be worn on skin for up to 30 days and that helps diagnose the cause of abnormal heart beats in patients experiencing vertigo, syncope, palpitations or shortness of breath. The player with the second largest share at 14%, Abbott Laboratories, also innovates to stay ahead: in July 2016, it obtained approval from the US Federal Drugs Administration for the market’s first fully absorbable stent, Absorb GT1 BVS. The cardiovascular devices market is relatively, with five global players accounting for 54.1% of the total in 2017. Further consolidation is under way; merger and acquisition activity in the last four years has been high. Abbott, Beckton Dickinson, Cardinal Health, Philips, Medtronic, St Jude and Boston Specific were among companies that completed takeovers or mergers.

Products in the market include arrhythmia detectors, non-invasive blood pressure measurement systems, diagnostic intravascular catheters, external cardiac compressors, coronary vascular physiologic simulation software devices, external programmable pacemaker pulse generators, cardiac monitors, cardiopulmonary bypass defoamers, echocardiographs, vascular graft prostheses, electrocardiographs and defibrillators. The main segments are cardiovascular surgery devices, worth 37% of the total, cardiac rhythm management devices, accounting for 23% and interventional cardiology devices, at 17%.

Growth in the biggest markets for cardiovascular devices, China and the USA, has dropped recently, though remaining strongly positive, but global market growth, however, has fallen from 5.1% to only 2.4%, below the growth rate for global gdp. In Japan, the third largest, however, growth has picked up, from 4.7% to 5% year on year.

Where To Learn More

Read the Cardiovascular Devices Global Market Report 2018 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Markets Covered: Cardiovascular Surgery Devices; Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices; Interventional Cardiology Devices; Defibrillator Devices; Peripheral Vascular Devices; Prosthetic Heart Valve Device; Electrophysiology Devices; Cardiac Assist Devices

Companies Covered: Medtronic plc, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc, Edwards Lifesciences

Regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, South America, Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa.

Countries: USA, China, UK, Japan, France, Germany, Australia, India, Spain, Russia, Italy, Brazil

Time Series: Five years historic (2013-17) and forecast (2017-21).

Data Segmentations: Global cardiovascular devices market historic and forecast size and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries, Cardiovascular Surgery Devices ; Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices ; Interventional Cardiology Devices ; Defibrillator Devices ; Peripheral Vascular Devices Prosthetic Heart Valve Device ; Electrophysiology Devices ; Cardiac Assist Devices segments historic and forecast size and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries, Pancreatic Cancer; Skin Cancer; Ovarian Cancer; Bladder Cancer, for 12 countries, Thyroid Cancer segments size 2017 for 12 countries, global competitor sales and market shares.

Healthcare market historic and forecast size and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries, healthcare market size, percentage of gdp, global, healthcare per capita expenditure, by country, healthcare services market historic and forecast size and growth rates, and split by segments 2017, global.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes. Sources include primary as well as extensive secondary research.

