Global Medical Power Supply Devices Industry 2018 - Market Size, Analysis, Share, Research, Growth and Forecasts 2020

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Medical Power Supply Devices Industry

New Study on “2018-2020 Medical Power Supply Devices Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” added to Wise Guy Reports Database

The Global Medical Power Supply Devices Market is estimated at $825.12 million in 2014 and is poised to reach $1100 Million by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5.92%. A medical power supply device refers to the medical electrical equipment for instance transformers and reactors that are used for supply of power to various medical devices.

Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/635495-medical-power-supply-devices-forecasts-2015-2020

Market for medical Power Supply devices is growing at a significant rate due to factors like increasing popularity for powered devices in healthcare sector, increase in the aging population and enhancement of facilities in healthcare. Popularity gained by the powered medical devices is attributed to their user-friendly nature and rise in efficiency offered by the power supply devices in a medical procedure. And also, technological developments and new innovations in the field and initiation from government to rise the usage of medical devices have also helped in growing the medical power supply devices market.

Rise in digitally controlled and high efficiency power supply devices, developments in medical device technology, growing opportunities in developing economies, portable medical devices and increase in frequency of occurrence of lifestyle diseases are the driving forces for the market. However, stringent regulations and certification bodies, downturn in many major economies and the high cost that are associated with these medical devices are the few factors restraining the growth of market for medical power supply devices.

The global medical power supply market is categorized into three segments - by technology, by type, and by application. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into AC-DC and DC-DC power supply. The market by type is categorized into enclosed, external, open frame, configurable and encapsulated and on the basis of application it is categorized into medical monitoring equipment, diagnostic equipment, dental equipment, home patient care equipment and surgical equipment.

The external medical power supply market is anticipated to show the highest growth due to an increase in compact, portable medical devices usage, which increasingly employ external medical power supply. The upsurge in home healthcare market which comprises smaller, portable and convenient to use medical devices is another factor bolstering the growth of external power supply market

Furthermore, based on geography the global medical power supply device market is analysed under various regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle-East & Africa. North America dominates the global market for medical power supply devices due to easy adoption of technology advancements and wide-ranging technical applications of medical power supply devices in the region. Asia, followed by the Europe, is likely to experience high growth rate in the coming few years in global medical power supply devices market. In the next few years, the growth of the market in the Asian region is likely to be centred at India, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Singapore

One of the latest trends that have been observed in medical power supply devices market includes companies being involved in R&D division for more ground-breaking products with enhanced efficiency. Some of the major companies operating in the medical power supply devices market are TDK Lambda, SL Power Electronics, Emerson Network Power, ICCNexergy, Powerbox, Astrodyne Corporation, Delta Electronics, Inc., Mean Well Enterprises Co., Ltd and Excelsys Technology.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/635495-medical-power-supply-devices-forecasts-2015-2020

Some points from table of content:

Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Study Deliverables

1.3 Base Currency, Base Year and Forecast Periods

1.4 General Study Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Analysis Design

2.3 Research Phases

2.3.1 Secondary Research

2.3.2 Primary Research

2.3.3 Econometric Modelling

2.3.4 Expert Validation

2.4 Study Timeline

3. Overview

3.1 Executive Summary

3.2 Key Inferences

3.3 New Developments

4. Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges Analysis (DROC)

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Key Challenges

4.4 Current Opportunities in the Market

5. Market Segmentation

5.1 ByTechnology

5.1.1 AC-DC power supply

5.1.2 DC-DC power supply

5.2 By Type

5.2.1 Enclosed

5.2.2 External

5.2.3Open Frame

5.2.4 Configurable

5.2.5 Encapsulated

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Medical Monitoring Equipment

5.3.2 Diagnostic Equipment

5.3.3 Dental Equipment

5.3.4 Home Patient Care Equipment

5.3.5 Surgical Equipment

6. Geographical Analysis

6.1 North America

6.1.1 Introduction

6.1.2 United States

6.1.3 Canada

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Introduction

6.2.2 U.K

6.2.3 Spain

6.2.4 Germany

6.2.5 Italy

6.2.6 France

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.1 Introduction

6.3.2 China

6.3.3 India

6.3.4 Japan

6.3.5 South Korea

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Introduction

6.4.2 Brazil

6.4.3 Argentina

6.4.4 Mexico

6.4.5 Rest of Latin America

6.5 Middle East & Africa

6.5.1 Introduction

6.5.2 Middle East

6.5.3 Africa

Continued…….

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym