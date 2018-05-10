Sankalp Semiconductor Strengthens Management Team

Sankalp Semiconductor

Appoints Ashish Dixit as Director of Engineering for its USA Operations

SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sankalp Semiconductor, a design service company offering comprehensive digital & mixed signal SoC services and solutions, today announced strengthening of its management team by appointing Ashish Dixit in the key position of Director of Engineering Operations for Sankalp USA.

Ashish has over 30 years of experience in microprocessor design, semiconductor IP and SoCs. His expertise lies in building and managing worldwide high performance engineering teams. Ashish in the past has held senior management positions with MoSyS, Tensilica, SGI, MIPS and Intel wherein he developed and supported multiple end-to-end customer solutions.

“I am thrilled to join the Sankalp team, and look forward to working closely with customers and partners to provide complete end-to-end ASIC solutions & services.” said Ashish Dixit, Director of Engineering, Sankalp Semiconductor. “Sankalp provides multiple advantages to its customers including comprehensive SoC services allowing customers to engage in end-to-end solutions or anywhere within the entire chip design cycle.”

“We are very proud to be able to add such well-seasoned executive like Ashish into our management team.” said Samir Patel, CEO, Sankalp Semiconductor. “Ashish will be instrumental in providing the impetus to our growing North America design services business and executing projects with high quality.”

Sankalp Semiconductor has executed multitude of complex digital and mixed signal SoC (System-On-Chip) projects for variety of its customers in Automotive, Consumer, Networking, Wireless, IoT, Medical, Foundry verticals. Sankalp Semiconductor was founded in 2005 with a focus to serve the semiconductor companies primarily offering analog & mixed signal design services. Today, Sankalp with a team of 800+ engineering professionals has design centers in Hubli, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Ahmedabad in India and Ottawa, Canada. The company provides unique advantage to its semiconductor customers by enabling them to engage at any point of semiconductor services life cycle with the ability to provide end-to-end solutions.

About Sankalp Semiconductor

Sankalp Semiconductor offers an integrated portfolio of services and solutions to its customers in key semiconductor domains including analog & mixed signal, digital, high-speed physical interface IP, Embedded Memory Compiler, IOs and EDA modelling. Sankalp Semiconductor is a preferred semiconductor design service partners to multiple Fortune 500 companies in the Automotive, Consumer, Networking, Wireless, IoT, Medical electronics and Foundry space. The company enables its customers to achieve their time-to-market window by delivering first pass silicon designs and engage with product engineering teams across the globe to design System on Chip. Sankalp Semiconductor is based in Sunnyvale, California, with offices in USA, India, Canada, Germany and Malaysia. www.sankalpsemi.com