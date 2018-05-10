Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Market Report On -“Laundry Drying Cabinets Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 - 2025”

Laundry Drying Cabinets Market 2018

Cabinets used to dry wet and washed clothes, and previously-worn (unwashed) clothes are called laundry drying cabinets. They are operated by the vented drying and heat pump drying technology. Few of the cabinets also have steaming features.

The analysts forecast the global laundry drying cabinets market to grow at a CAGR of 5.52% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global laundry drying cabinets market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



The report, Global Laundry Drying Cabinets Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Alliance Laundry Systems

• Electrolux

• Gorenje

• PODAB

• Whirlpool Corporation

Market driver

• Increased category demand from commercial sector

Market driver

Market challenge

• Fluctuations in cost of raw materials

Market challenge

Market trend

• Rising online sales of laundry drying cabinets

Market trend

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market outline

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

• Segmentation by technology

• Comparison by technology

• Global vented drying cabinets market

• Global heat pump drying cabinets market

• Market opportunity by technology

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Segmentation by end-user

• Comparison by end-user

• Global commercial laundry drying cabinets market

• Global residential laundry drying cabinets market

• Global industrial laundry drying cabinets market

• Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

• Segmentation by distribution channel

• Comparison by distribution channel

• Global laundry drying cabinets market through offline distribution channel

• Global laundry drying cabinets market through online distribution channel

• Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION PRODUCT

• Segmentation by product

• Global Standalone laundry drying cabinets market

• Global wall-mounted laundry drying cabinets market

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Global laundry drying cabinets in Americas

• Global laundry drying cabinets in EMEA

• Global laundry drying cabinets in APAC

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity by region

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

• Rising online sales of laundry drying cabinets

• High focus on energy efficient laundry drying cabinets

• Growth in home automation market and growing demand for smart connected home appliances

PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

• Competitive scenario

PART 17: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• Alliance Laundry Systems

• Electrolux

• Gorenje

• PODAB

• Whirlpool Corporation

Continued…..