Cabo Yacht World Announces Sale of 2 Luxury Yachts

Cabo yacht world which luxury yacht rentals within the Cabo San Lucas, has announced that they will be putting 2 of their yachts up for sale.

CABO SAN LUCAS, BAJA CALIFORNIA SUR, MEXICO, May 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cabo, San Lucas. Cabo Yacht World, which is one of the fastest growing luxury yacht rentals within the Cabo San Lucas resort area, has announced that they will be putting 2 of their luxury yachts up for sale. The company has set a unique precedent when it comes to delivering both tourists and locals a brilliant yacht experience; which is why their yachts can be trusted when it comes to excellence and exuberance.

As Cabo Yacht World enters its next stage of growth and development, they have put up 2 of their yachts for sale in the market. The announcement was done as part of the plans the senior management has for the future.

Speaking on the occasion, the manager of sales and procurement at Cabo Yacht World, gave a thorough description of the yachts for interested buyers and investors. He was quoted to have said, “The first yacht on sale is the 55 foot Prestige 2014. The yacht has served us well and comes equipped with a Cummins 600 h/p under the hood. The yacht has done only 1,300 hours and has had only one owner as of yet. The asking price for this yacht is $1.2 million USD and we look to welcome all interested buyers. The second yacht that we have up for sale is the 65 foot Fairline 2013. This yacht has just done 275 hours and comes equipped with a brilliant Caterpillar engine. The yacht has 4 state rooms in it, which have been well taken care of. The asking price for the Fairline 2013 is 1.6 million USD.”

The manager sales and procurement further went on to state that, “We at Cabo Yacht World, are proud of how well we service our yachts and look after them. The yachts have been looked after with great care, and have been serviced regularly.”

Also present on the occasion, head manager of the Cabo Yacht World mentioned that they had outlined great plans for the future, and this was just the initial stage. He said, “We at Cabo Yacht World pride ourselves on the perception that we have generated in the market, and would be working even further to carry forward that into the future. Most tourists coming into the area trust our name and service, and we have made a long list of strategies to help serve them even better. While this may look like a step backwards, we actually have plans of doing great things once the proceeds from the sale have been generated.”

Cabo Yacht World is one of the most trusted services when it comes to yacht providers within the Cabo San Lucas area. They have a fleet of luxury yachts that include dining areas, panoramic roof, lounge space, deluxe bedrooms, mouthwatering food and other special features including a professional masseuse. They have been meeting customer expectations since a long time, and strive to keep doing so in the future.

