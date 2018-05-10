Sandstone Diagnostics to Vie for Innovators Showcase Award at 11th Annual Minnesota Health Action Group Employer Summit
Sandstone will showcase its Trak Male Fertility Testing System and Mobile App to more than 200 Minnesota employers, health care experts, and health care companies who will vote to determine the winner of the Summit’s annual Innovators Award. The award is presented to a company that offers a breakthrough solution with the potential to positively impact health care delivery and outcomes.
“Minnesota has a strong tradition of leadership in health care and our Innovators Showcase shines a light on companies that are going beyond the expected to deliver new solutions for people across Minnesota and nationwide,” said Carolyn Pare, president and CEO of The Action Group. “The Showcase gives health care stakeholders the chance to understand some of the latest and greatest health care innovations and allows them to ask questions and provide feedback directly to these entrepreneurs. We are excited to welcome Sandstone to this year’s Showcase.”
The theme for the 2018 Summit, “A new lens: Purpose-driven solutions for optimal health,” will highlight approaches to the opioid epidemic, the new science behind obesity, the impact of compassion in the workplace and steps to live your best life.
“Fertility has become an increasingly important area for employer health care as infertility rates continue to climb and treatment costs shift to self-insured employers and benefits providers,” said Sandstone CEO Karen Drexler. “We’re thrilled to participate in this Summit and present the value Trak can bring by helping men take early control of their overall health and fertility to help couples start their families.”
For more information or to register for the Employer Leadership Summit, visit actiongroupsummit.com.
About Sandstone Diagnostics
Founded in 2012 in part by government scientists from Sandia National Laboratories, Sandstone’s mission is to provide innovative, data-driven tools to help men assess, manage, and improve their reproductive health. We are a team of scientists, developers, health and business professionals. We are also proud members of the Startup Health and Stanford StartX accelerator programs. But most importantly we are fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters, and friends who care deeply about improving men’s reproductive health and helping people start their families. Sandstone has operations in Livermore, CA and Maple Grove, MN. For more information, visit trakfertility.com, and follow us on Facebook and Twitter @TrakFertility.
About the Minnesota Health Action Group
The Minnesota Health Action Group is a coalition of public and private purchasers whose sole purpose is to represent the collective voice of those who write the checks for health care in Minnesota. Action Group members collaborate with community stakeholders to drive innovations that support high-quality health care, create engaged consumers, and ensure the economic vitality of all Minnesota communities. Based in Bloomington, MN, the Minnesota Health Action Group was formed in 1988 as the Buyers Health Care Action Group. To learn more, visit www.mnhealthactiongroup.org. Follow on YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.
###
Frank Tortorici
Marketing Maven PR
9088758908
email us here