FILM DIRECTOR RELEASES BOOK ABOUT HOLLYWOOD SEX CULT NXIVM
True Crime Novel Covers Brainwashing Techniques, FBI Documents, Psychological Profile of a Cult LeaderLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Director Omar W. Rosales releases his new book ‘American Cult’ about the NXIVM sex cult that recruited Hollywood heavyweights. The novel goes into detail about NXIVM brainwashing techniques.
“The group uses sleep deprivation, indoctrination, and group sessions to reinforce their lessons,” noted Rosales. “There was some bizarre stuff going on. The members worshipped Keith Raniere as their Vanguard and saw him as a Messiah. They claimed he was a concert pianist, the world’s smartest man, and that he could tell your complete personality by playing Volleyball with you. None of it was true.” He said.
Rosales directed the award-winning documentary film Heaven in Exile about His Holiness the Dalai Lama and Tibetan refugees. While he was editing his film, Rosales was recruited by NXIVM cult members. “I was tricked into taking the classes. I was told I would meet more people in Hollywood and industry insiders,” said Rosales. He continued, “The classes are good at first, but people are being brainwashed. The Cult wants you to devote your entire life to NXIVM and take classes that never end.”
NXIVM would also force members to open NXIVM-affiliated businesses. These businesses would then fail, because no one but other cult members would use them. Rosales observes, “Kristin Kreuk’s business was Girls by Design. It had no business plan and provided NXIVM-based empowerment and leadership lessons to young girls. Allison Mack’s business was Juicy Peach. In the logo she designed 10 years ago, Allie drew an upside-down vagina, with a bloody bite mark. The mark was in the same spot where she later mutilated her sex slaves.”
“The whole thing was sick. I’m glad these folks went down in flames,” he says. “After I finished my film, I put the experience out of my mind. It all came back when the story broke about the sex slaves and branding,” said the Director. “As a community, we need to recognize and put a stop to these groups, especially the ones that take advantage of young actors.”
Rosales now works as a Disabled Rights advocate. He is a former Marine and attorney. The book American Cult is available on Amazon.
