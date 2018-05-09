Montreal Physician Warns New Yorkers Against Throwing Away Their Lives by Assisted Suicide

Happy to be alive 10 years ago wrongly told had few months to live, now able to spend time with grandchildren Doctors wrong about the diagnosis of lung cancer

NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 9, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- On May 3, 2018 Dr. Paul Saba spoke at the New York State Assembly Health Committee hearing on the assisted suicide bill - Assembly Bill A2383A. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1BWTwLMtKpM Dr. Paul Saba is a family physician from Montreal, Canada and President of the Coalition of Physicians for Social Justice who has practiced both in the United States and Canada. He described the dangers and needless loss of lives caused by assisted suicide laws in Canada and around the world. During his testimony Dr. Saba warned : « Assisted suicide is dangerous and causes needless loss of lives in Canada and around the world. People with years or decades to live are induced to throw away their lives. Assisted suicide proponents promote dying rather than living.»Thrown Away Lives: Nadine was diagnosed at 14 with a form of leukemia and could have given up after being told she would not survive even with treatment . The doctors were wrong. Today at 21 she is happy to be alive. www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z1a2tsk_jZI Predictions of living less than 6 months are wrong in 50% of cases for severe heart or lung conditions. Ten years ago Mona was wrongly told she had a few months to live with a chronic lung condition . Today with better medical treatment she cares for and enjoys her grandchildren. Mona could have been a candidate for assisted suicide.There are lethal errors in medical diagnosis. In 2004, Alexandre Montreuil underwent lung-removal surgery for a misdiagnosed lung cancer which was in fact a fungal infection cured with medicines. When first told of his lung cancer, he considered suicide. If Canada’s euthanasia and assisted suicide laws had been available in 2004, Alexandre would no longer be with us today.Once assisted suicide is legalized for adults who are considered terminal, it quickly becomes legal for children, those with mental health problems and those without life ending illness as in Belgium and the Netherlands. Presently, Canada is studying extending assisted suicide and euthanasia to children who are “mature minors” and those with mental health problems. Children possibly as young as 11 or 12 could tragically see their lives ended prematurely without parental consent or prior notification. (Provincial-Territorial Expert Advisory Group on Physician-Assisted Dying, November 30, 2015)Dr. Saba warned that: “People who are not well are often depressed and can be easily persuaded to prematurely end their lives. »Euthanasia and assisted suicide are not “safe”. In Belgium, 1/3 of euthanasia deaths are performed without consent (CMAJ, June 15, 2010) and 1/2 of cases go unreported (BMJ, October 5, 2010).In the province of Quebec, Canada, doctors euthanized 31 people without respecting the law out of the 638 in one year (Quebec End of life Commission 2017).Most countries around the world including the United Kingdom and France have rejected euthanasia and assisted suicide laws because of the dangers to its citizens.Dr. Saba reminded the New York State Assembly Health Committee that overly pessimistic doctors are less likely to admit patients with severe asthma to an intensive care unit. These patients are more likely to die (British Medical Journal 2007; 335:1132). “Won’t overly pessimistic and “burned out” doctors (15% of physicians are depressed) persuade people to die by assisted suicide rather than finding better treatments to live?” queried Dr. Saba.Dr. Saba urged New Yorkers not to follow Canada’s dangerous and deadly example. He urged the NY Health Committee and legislature to vote against assisted suicide.

