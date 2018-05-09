Active Risk Manager wins Risk Product of the Year at StrategicRisk Awards
The category Risk Product of the Year recognises solutions for their ability to empower companies in their Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) efforts, with an improved management information system.
David Harvey, Director, APAC, Sword Active Risk, picked up the award and said: “We were very pleased to be nominated for a start and to win is amazing. We’re always putting the work in and trying to do the best that we can. It’s a competitive market and we’re always trying to innovate.”
Keith Ricketts, Vice President of Marketing at Sword Active Risk commented; “StrategicRISK’s prestigious awards are recognising the strategic importance of risk management in organisations. Using a solution like Active Risk Manager is enabling the discipline of risk management to evolve from being just operationally or project focused to become a tool that supports individuals and companies make better business decisions across the enterprise.”
