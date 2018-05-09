Dr. Henry Grayson to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

WESTPORT, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our thoughts are powerful acts of creation: we have the power to make ourselves sick; we have the power to make ourselves well; the power to destroy relationships and the power to heal and deepen them; the power to block success and the power to create success. To live the healthy life we truly want to live, we must change our negative belief systems through any and all means available and clear out painful encodings in our brain that caused them.

Dr. Henry Grayson is an integrative and holistic mind-body psychotherapist.

“It's always been my intention to help people,” says Dr. Grayson. “I'm responding to their particular feelings, their needs, their pains, what their goals are, to connect with what they are experiencing. The whole purpose of the work I do is to help people embrace their intrinsic power to be at peace and be happy, healthy and successful.”

Dr. Grayson employs a synergistic approach that goes beyond traditional talk therapy. According to Dr. Grayson, psychoanalysis is valuable in the sense that it puts us in touch with the power of the subconscious mind. We just need to find more ways of accessing it and changing the parts we do not wish to keep.

“Even the best therapist will admit traditional psychoanalysis doesn't really cover everything for everyone. It didn't cover even my own personal growth issues,” says Dr. Grayson. “I learned there are other methods that help with different kinds of issues, but no one method covers it all. That inspired the whole direction of my career: learning a variety of modalities and seeing what works best depending on the patient.”

In this way, Dr. Grayson can be the right therapist for anyone by adapting to your needs. In addition to his training in traditional psychotherapy, Dr. Grayson can also incorporate the new evidence-based modalities like EMDR and EFT into a session to clear traumas or negative beliefs more deeply and quickly.

“It’s hard to hang a picture on the wall if you don't have a hammer and a nail. We can all benefit from more tools to help us, and energy psychology tools are helpful,” says Dr. Grayson. “You start with wherever there's a crack in that door. And then you work where a person is ready to go. That inspires them to be open to other places

“I tend to be more curious. It’s quite common for therapists to grow attached to the system they were trained in. I think we have to work on multiple levels if we really want growth for our patients and ourselves.”

Dr. Grayson’s is the author of Mindful Loving and The New Physics of Love. His most recent book is Your Power To Heal

“The tools I use for physical healing are the same tools that can be used in healing relationships. They can be used to deal with blocks to your success and accomplishments in the world. We need to deal with them on all these different levels: the genes, the genetic memories, the early traumas, the unremembered ones, then the remembered ones. We've got to change our old beliefs and install new beliefs that are positive and support you and eliminate negative downloads from our parents and increase the positive ones."

