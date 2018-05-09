Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Fiber Cement Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Global Fiber Cement Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Fiber Cement Market Research Report 2017” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 125 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

Global Fiber Cement market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including 

Lonza 
Dow Microbial Control 
Troy Corporation 
ThorGmbh 
Lanxess 
Clariant 
BASF 
AkzoNobel 
Nalco Champion 
Albemarle 
DuPont 
Kemira 
Baker Hughes 
Bio Chemical 
Xingyuan Chemistry 

 

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Fiber Cement in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering 
North America 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into 
Disinfectants and General Biocidal Products 
Preservatives 
Pest Control 
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Fiber Cement for each application, including 
Water Treatment 
Food & Beverage 
Personal Care 
Wood Preservation 
Others

 

Table of Contents -Major Key Points


Global Fiber Cement Market Research Report 2017 
1 Fiber Cement Market Overview 
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Fiber Cement 
1.2 Fiber Cement Segment by Type (Product Category) 
1.2.1 Global Fiber Cement Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022) 
1.2.2 Global Fiber Cement Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016 
1.2.3 Disinfectants and General Biocidal Products 
1.2.4 Preservatives 
1.2.5 Pest Control 
1.3 Global Fiber Cement Segment by Application 
1.3.1 Fiber Cement Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022) 
1.3.2 Water Treatment 
1.3.3 Food & Beverage 
1.3.4 Personal Care 
1.3.5 Wood Preservation 
1.3.6 Others 
1.4 Global Fiber Cement Market by Region (2012-2022) 
1.4.1 Global Fiber Cement Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022) 
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Fiber Cement (2012-2022) 
1.5.1 Global Fiber Cement Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.5.2 Global Fiber Cement Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

……………..

7 Global Fiber Cement Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis 
7.1 Lonza 
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.1.2 Fiber Cement Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.1.2.1 Product A 
7.1.2.2 Product B 
7.1.3 Lonza Fiber Cement Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.2 Dow Microbial Control 
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.2.2 Fiber Cement Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.2.2.1 Product A 
7.2.2.2 Product B 
7.2.3 Dow Microbial Control Fiber Cement Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.3 Troy Corporation 
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.3.2 Fiber Cement Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.3.2.1 Product A 
7.3.2.2 Product B 
7.3.3 Troy Corporation Fiber Cement Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.4 ThorGmbh 
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.4.2 Fiber Cement Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.4.2.1 Product A 
7.4.2.2 Product B 
7.4.3 ThorGmbh Fiber Cement Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.5 Lanxess 
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.5.2 Fiber Cement Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.5.2.1 Product A 
7.5.2.2 Product B 
7.5.3 Lanxess Fiber Cement Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 

……..CONTINUED

 

