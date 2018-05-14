Bouquet.ai Appoints New CTO, Joffrey Villard

artificial intelligence startup adds to their all-star team of experts

SAN FRANCISCO , CA, USA, May 14, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joffrey Villard joins Bouquet, a San Francisco-based artificial intelligence startup as the new chief technology officer (CTO). Bouquet develops Aristotle, the world’s first AI-powered chatbot which turns data analytics into meaningful conversations, acting as an analyst on-the-go, 24/7/365. Bouquet aims to change the way data analytics is shared, received and understood by combining artificial intelligence, business intelligence, and conversational interfaces to create a new, magical user experience.

“Bouquet brings consumer UX to the enterprise and transforms the way we interact with data,” says Villard.

Villard adds to the mix of entrepreneurs, product managers, data experts and developers who are championing a new, and simple form of data retrieval. His expertise will contribute to the technological development and engineering of the proprietary, state-of-the-art analytics technology, that is Aristotle, to provide a great experience in natural language. His knowledge and extensive experience in the field of big data and software engineering has made him an essential player in the success of Aristotle.

Prior to Bouquet, he worked at Withings, a French consumer electronics company, where he worked on cloud, software, data science and algorithm engineering. He was responsible for building their team from 4 to 25+ and played an active role in the overall success of the company.

While getting his Ph.D, Villard studied math applied to communication in the Information Theory and Statistical Signal Processing fields. His ability to solve theoretical problems make him a perfect fit for solving and handling the intricacies associated with Aris. His dynamic and malleable way of thinking is what makes him a rock star in his field.

“Creating a quality team is essential for the longevity of a company, especially if it is a startup,” says Adrien Schmidt, CEO and CO-Founder of Bouquet. “An idea will come and go, but the team is what creates the foundation for true innovation. I am fortunate to be working on both a great product with a great team and we are thrilled to have Joffrey join our family at Bouquet.”

Villard takes Bouquet overseas as he is based in France.

About Joffrey Villard

Joffrey Villard is a French engineer, innovator, and advisor. He holds 5 patents, which are filed in both the US and Europe, and was the R&D Engineer and Platform and Data Analytics Manager at Withings, an IoT company that was later acquired by Nokia. Before joining Bouquet, Villard was at Nokia as their Head of Cloud and Algorithm Engineering, Digital Health. He received his Master of Engineering, Master of Science and Ph.D. in Telecommunications Engineering from the prestigious French graduate school, Supelec, where he graduated with honors. Connect with Villard on Linkedin.

About Bouquet

Bouquet is changing the way data analytics is received, shared and understood via their AI-chatbot, Aris. They are providing the tools to have a friendly conversation with your data in the fastest and simplest forms possible. Like a friendly conversation, Bouquet makes it easy to get to know your data by making access to KPIs, answers, and analytics simple and natural. They are a mix of entrepreneurs, product managers, data experts and developers who are on a mission: to give people a fast, enjoyable way to access the right information immediately where they need it: on the road, in a meeting room, in the hallway. Request a demo today by visiting their website at www.bouquet.ai.