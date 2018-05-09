Gail Miller Chosen New Board Chair Of Intermountain Healthcare
Intermountain’s Board of Trustees is comprised of 20 individuals who volunteer their time without pay to direct the not-for-profit organization. Board members set policy, create goals, evaluate management’s performance, and ensure Intermountain operates in the best interests of the community. Board chairs are elected by the Board.
Miller joined the Intermountain Healthcare Board of Trustees in 2013. She serves on several committees, including the Executive Committee and the Community Relations Committee.
Miller is the owner of the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies and chair of its Board of Directors. She is actively engaged in the various operations of the company, including the administration of the Larry H. & Gail Miller Family Foundation. She is Trustee Emeritus of Salt Lake Community College, serves on the National Advisory Council for the University of Utah, and holds an honorary alumni award from Brigham Young University.
Gail is passionate about the Utah community, and in addition to serving on Intermountain’s Board, she is involved with several initiatives, boards and organizations with an emphasis on healthcare, education and homelessness.
Miller is also the recipient of three honorary degrees: a Doctor of Humanities from Weber State University and Doctor of Humane Letters from the University of Utah and Salt Lake Community College. In 2012, the Intermountain Healthcare Research and Medical Foundation honored Miller with the Legacy of Life Award. In 2015, she received the Salt Lake Chamber’s highest award, A Giant In Our City.
“At Intermountain, we are very fortunate to have Gail as our new Board chair,” said Marc Harrison, MD, Intermountain’s president and CEO. “She has been a tremendously positive influence on our stewardship to our patients, members, and communities. She is a champion of our mission and our vision to be a model health system and a beacon of hope for the people we serve.”
Outgoing chair Scott Anderson is the president and CEO of Zions First National Bank. He has served on Intermountain’s Board of Trustees since 2005. “We are grateful to Scott for his board service and for all he and this board have done to help set the bar high for Intermountain in serving patients and our community,” said Harrison.
Intermountain Healthcare is a Utah-based not-for-profit system of 22 hospitals, 170 clinics, a Medical Group with about 2,300 employed physicians and advanced practice clinicians, a health plans group called SelectHealth, and other medical services. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare through high quality and sustainable costs. For more information about Intermountain, visit www.intermountainhealthcare.org.
