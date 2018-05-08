Issued by Results Driven Marketing, LLC

Hospital Pays Workers' Compensation Benefits for 20 Years, Decides to Stop

Saffren and Weinberg - Personal Injury Attorneys

Jenkintown's Ken Saffren Obtains Justice for Workers' Compensation Client in a unique case that was 20 years in the making.

Medical treatment facilities and insurance companies will do everything that they can to try and save money, including cutting your workers' compensation short.”
— Ken Saffren, Partner

JENKINTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ken Saffren of Jenkintown, PA's Saffren & Weinberg works to obtain justice for those who have been hurt on the job. Over the years, Ken Saffren and the rest of his team have been able to obtain tens of millions of dollars in settlements for those who have suffered injuries at work.


At Saffren & Weinberg, Ken Saffren, Attorney, specializes in workers' compensation cases along with personal injury litigation and social security. His firm also deals with cases involving property damage, wrongful death, product liability, and medical malpractice.


Recently, Attorney Saffren was able to help a client receive a favorable settlement on a workers' compensation case. The client had been out of work and on workers' compensation for the better part of twenty years. The defendant's hospital recently filed a termination petition/suspension petition against the client which had to be fought in court.


The workers' compensation judge came back with the result ordering that the hospital should continue to pay the claimant's workers' compensation benefits plus continued to pay for her medical treatment.


According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, over 3 million accidents occur on the job every year. Medical treatment facilities and insurance companies will do everything that they can to try and save money, including cutting your workers' compensation short.


Ken Saffren, Attorney of Jenkintown and Marc Weinberg, Lawyer are named partners at Saffren & Weinberg which is located in Jenkintown, PA. The team works tirelessly to help improve the situations and lives of victims that have been involved in auto accidents and suffered personal injuries. The firm is known as "The People's Voice In Court" and they make themselves available via email on the website or by phone 215-576-0100. They provide a no-charge, complimentary case review and are more than happy to answer any questions that you may have.


