AppSec Consulting Announces Launch of its Managed Data Protection Officer (DPO) Service Allowing Organizations to Comply with (GDPR)

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AppSec Consulting, a leader in providing Cybersecurity, IT Risk Management and Data Privacy solutions, announced today the launch of its Managed Data Protection Officer (MDPO) Service to assist organizations (controllers and/or processors) who are in need of a properly qualified Data Protection Officer. Per Section 4 and Article 39 of the GDPR, “the data protection officer shall be designated on the basis of professional qualities and, in particular, expert knowledge of data protection law and practices and the ability to fulfil the tasks…” This service allows global organizations who are required to comply with the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) to appropriately satisfy this requirement.

Later this month, GDPR becomes effective and organizations that are subject to the regulation may be required to have a properly qualified Data Protection Officer (DPO). The DPO is responsible for informing the controller or processor and employees about their obligations pursuant to the regulation’s data protection provisions; to monitor compliance with the regulation regarding the protection of personal information, including assignment of roles and responsibilities, staff awareness training and operational audits; and to provide advice where requested as it relates to data protection impact assessment and to monitor the performance of the organization’s privacy program.

To comply with GDPR, AppSec Consulting recommends organizations immediately assess their privacy programs and level of overall readiness. This includes performing a data privacy impact assessment, mapping in-scope data assets and having a well-defined data subject access request process in place.

Ryan Hogan, Director of Strategic Advisory Services for AppSec Consulting, and a well-known cybersecurity and data privacy expert said, “Many organizations are just now waking up to the impact GDPR will have on their businesses. Our consulting team has been busy advising clients on how to best meet or exceed GDPR’s new requirements and build a sustainable and appropriate privacy program. An expanding number of organizations are getting in front of these new requirements as a good business practice, and they are partnering with AppSec Consulting to serve as their DPO. Our team of expert consultants has helped prepare a number of leading organizations who are seeing a quick return on their investment. ”

AppSec Consulting has also announced their online U.S Privacy Shield and GDPR training program, designed to help employees of impacted organizations understand and meet the new requirements.

Visit AppSec Consulting’s Data Privacy page for more information about the regulations and how to get started.