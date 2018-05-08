With New Sunrise Switzerland Partnership, RGK Mobile Marks Further Expansion into the Western European Market

One of Switzerland’s Largest Private Telecommunications Providers Chooses RGK Mobile’s Billing, Content Service Subscriptions, and Distribution Services

BARCELONA, SPAIN, May 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – RGK Mobile, a forward-thinking global provider of digital content subscription services and mobile payment aggregation, today announced a new partnership with Sunrise Switzerland, marking its further expansion into the Western European market. Sunrise is one of the largest private telecommunications providers in Switzerland, with subscribers now benefiting from RGK Mobile’s premium content services, including simplified processes for premium SMS billing, premium content, and 24/7 customer support.

Sunrise Switzerland subscribers can purchase RGK Mobile’s content services with just two clicks, with no need to fill out forms or submit credit information—a safer, faster, and easier process that encourages subscriber conversions. Subscription requests go directly to the operator’s billing system, where they leverage pre-populated subscriber data. RGK Mobile’s aggregated payment system (premium SMS billing) is enabled through integration with Sunrise Switzerland’s existing billing system.

Through partnerships with popular content providers, along with its own services, RGK Mobile provides fresh, exclusive, high-quality content to subscribers, pre-approved and licensed for the individual markets. For instance, Sunrise subscribers can sign up for Wellness Energy (fitness and lifestyle), Appbox (a game portal), and Let Me Dance (dance tutorials), along with other content, including music, sports, and dating.

RGK Mobile’s premium subscription services eliminate the burden of generating and managing mobile content by handling the entire process for the mobile operator, from technical integration and local content licensing to traffic acquisition. The company’s local subscriber support, at no cost and in local languages, spares mobile carriers from the need to provide customer support for content subscription services on their end.

“We’re proud to partner with a groundbreaking company like Sunrise Switzerland, which has been a leader in the telecommunications and media industries in Switzerland for 20 years,” RGK Mobile CEO Roman Taranov says. “As mobile content is gaining momentum in Western Europe, becoming a major revenue channel for local carriers, it’s a gratifying step for RGK Mobile to partner with a major player like Sunrise Switzerland.”

Sunrise covers a full range of telecommunications services for consumers: mobile, landline networks, internet, and digital TV. The company has focused on customer needs and satisfaction since its founding 20 years ago, with a commitment to full mobile freedom and optimal combinations for the home. Sunrise recently relaunched its Freedom subscriptions in order to offer “more freedom, more roaming, more music, and the best network in Switzerland.”

About RGK Mobile

RGK Mobile was founded by forward-thinking experts in m-commerce, mobile marketing, and e-payment, inspired by their unique insight into the workings of mobile content subscription services. Identifying acute gaps in the subscription process, they created an all-in-one solution that closes the gaps and shortens the mobile content subscription cycle, helping mobile operators and content providers maximize the revenue-generating power of mobile content service subscription. Along with innovative technology and a continually growing range of content offerings, RGK Mobile’s full chain of services includes unmatched customer care, with multilingual support teams available 24/7 at call centers worldwide. RGK Mobile is headquartered in Barcelona, with 200 employees staffing offices in nine countries around the world. For more information visit https://rgkmobile.com.