Issued by Ohmcraft

Ohmcraft Resistors Ensure Accuracy of Power Meters on Europe’s High-Speed Trains

ROCHESTER, NY, USA, May 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High-speed electric trains crisscross all over Europe, and pass through and consume electricity from various power grids in their travels. To ensure the involved utilities companies are compensated accordingly, it is essential to accurately track power consumption in each area. For more than five years, the leading manufacturers of these power meters have relied on high-voltage resistor dividers from Ohmcraft to significantly improve the accuracy of their devices’ measurements.

Due to the harsh electrical environment in which the meters must operate, as well as the high rate of speed at which the trains travel, the resistors utilized must be highly durable. In this case, Ohmcraft developed custom, high-voltage resistors able to withstand high-voltage spikes of up to 200kV while maintaining high accuracy.

“The resistors leveraged for this application require extremely tight ratio tolerances to ensure accuracy of the measurement of power usage within individual power grids,” said Eric Van Wormer, Vice President of the Ohmcraft division of Micropen Technologies. “We worked closely with our customers to develop custom, high-voltage resistors that enabled them to increase the precision of their measurements and ultimately, meet the needs of their railway customers.”

Electric trains have gained widespread popularity throughout Europe, where rail transportation is already heavily used as a means of public transportation. Electric railways present significant advantages over traditional alternatives—most notably by offering lower emissions and potentially lower operating costs.
Ohmcraft’s technology utilizes the proprietary Micropen electronic printing system to print precise, narrow, serpentine lines with resistive ink on a ceramic substrate, producing higher performance resistors that can withstand high voltages.

About Ohmcraft
Ohmcraft’s thick-film, surface mount resistors are engineered to meet application specific needs. Our proprietary Micropen printing technology is the foundation for Ohmcraft’s family of resistor products. Ohmcraft precision leaded resistors are manufactured with our patented Micropen technology to create a unique serpentine design that withstands voltages up to 100kV and provides an unmatched level of performance and stability. For more information, visit Ohmcraft.com

Vanessa Pearce
McDougall Communications
5853533424
email us here

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Technology
Press Contact
Vanessa Pearce
McDougall Communications
5853533424
Share This Story
Company Details
Ohmcraft
93 Paper Mill Street
Honeoye Falls
14472 , New York
United States
585-624-2610
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Our call to Dream Bigger, Design Better is more than a slogan. Established in 1982, Ohmcraft has quickly become the leader in thick film, high voltage, high precision resistor design and manufacturing. Our technology allows Ohmcraft engineers to design application-specific resistors to fit the needs of our collaborative and driven partners.

Ohmcraft

More From This Author
Ohmcraft Resistors Ensure Accuracy of Power Meters on Europe’s High-Speed Trains
Ohmcraft Celebrates Record Year of Growth
Ohmcraft Meets Growing Demand for High Performance Resistors with $500,000 in Capital Investments
View All Stories From This Author