Piedmont Plastics® Opens New Office

Piedmont Plastics® has recently opened a new branch in Largo, FL, near Tampa, FL, allowing the company to better serve clients in the area.

TAMPA, FL, USA, May 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Piedmont Plastics® opened its 46th location in Tampa, Florida on April 12th, 2018. The branch will be located at 8615 126th Avenue North Suite 600 Largo, Florida 33773 just 35 minutes from downtown Tampa. This new location allows Piedmont to substantially improve its services and product offerings in the Tampa metropolitan area and the state of Florida.

The branch houses a full-service facility with a comprehensive inventory and computerized CNC saw to complete any cut-to-size service.

“This is an exciting time for Piedmont Plastics as we expand our footprint to the west coast of Florida. After years of successfully servicing customers from our Daytona Beach and Pompano Beach service centers respectfully, Largo will now be part of a vibrant Tampa metropolitan market and Florida’s west coast, we look forward to offering a fresh new option in the Tampa market.” – Sal Rapuano, Branch Manager, Tampa Branch.

The new Tampa location will allow Piedmont Plastics® to serve more customers with the same business philosophy that has driven the company’s growth for many years – local stock, local decision-making and excellent customer service.

About Piedmont Plastics®

Founded in 1968, Piedmont Plastics is an industry leader in the wholesale distribution of plastic sheet, rod, tube and film. Staffed with a team of over 600 employees, Piedmont has over 40 branches located throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico. Each branch brings local stock, value added capabilities and a knowledgeable sales staff to its region providing the highest quality of customer service in the industry. Piedmont Plastics carries a comprehensive assortment of the best brands and breadth of products to service plastic needs across 100+ markets, both commercial and industrial. For more information about Piedmont Plastics® Largo, or to request a quote, please visit https://www.piedmontplastics.com.