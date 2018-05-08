Teleopti Empowers Workforce Management Software with Artificial Intelligence
Teleopti, a global leader in workforce management(WFM)solutions, has launched the first of its functionalities within its Artificial Intelligence initiative.
Many exciting AI initiatives are happening in the contact center industry, and with Teleopti’s 100% focus on Workforce Management it pioneers the introduction of AI into core WFM practices. Teleopti’s initiative and connected release sees it at the forefront of advancing scheduling processes with AI, improving the efficiency and accuracy of shift categorization, and offering the tangible benefits of machine learning for users. Understanding that every company is different, Teleopti has developed AI functionality that automatically learns from customer data, creating and setting shift categories specifically for each contact center, and even each business unit within the contact center.
The AI functionality launched uses a type of machine learning called dynamic decision trees to intelligently determine shift categories and sets within Teleopti WFM’s rescheduling functionality. Automating shift categorization reduces the manual work for resource planners and improves the accuracy of historical data meaning more exact shift overviews which drives better compliance and regulations and a fairer working situation for agents. Equally, enhancing scheduling processes with machine learning nurtures a cleaner user experience with the AI making automatic categorization decisions behind the scenes.
Magnus Geverts, Chief Business Development Officer at Teleopti said, “The WFM industry must go beyond talking about AI as a ‘future’ game changer and instead see how it can be used in real-life instances and have an actual impact on WFM planning. Innovation is at the core of Teleopti so it is natural for us to be testing and challenging how machine learning can speed up WFM processes and provide even more value and efficiency to the contact center.”
Teleopti’s AI initiative is supported by its long-term experience of building intelligent WFM solutions where algorithms are built to improve over time, producing better results the longer they are in place. Such intelligence has so far come with advanced statistical methods, for example in forecasting functionality, but now, with machine learning, Teleopti is driving the solution to continually adapt and respond to different customer needs.
“Requiring only one month of historical data for training, Teleopti WFM utilizes AI to learn each customer’s individual shift categorization and accurately assist resource planners in ensuring correct information is stored. We look forward to infusing Teleopti WFM with other AI techniques such as neural networks where it adds value for our end users,” said Robin Karlsson, Technical Lead, Teleopti.
From now on, anyone using Teleopti WFM will be working with an AI-infused WFM solution. This is just the first step, with many more AI features soon to be incorporated. Teleopti’s AI launch will also advance the R&D team’s approach to WFM development, as these possibilities are now available to all developers as an example of how they can build AI into their software development. Overall, Teleopti is creating an approach to WFM that embraces AI, highlighting machine learning as a core way to develop the best WFM functionality.
Mary Phillips
PR Artistry
+44 (0) 1491 845553
email us here