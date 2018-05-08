Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Oil-Field Biocides Global Industry 2018 Sales, Supply and Consumption Forecasts to 2025

Global Oil-Field Biocides Market  

Description

Global Oil-Field Biocides market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including 

BASF SE 
Akzo Nobel N.V. 
Ashland Inc. 
Stepan Company Ltd. 
Nalco Holding Company 
GEMTEK Products, LLC 
Thermax Limited 
Solvay Chemicals International SA 
Chemiphase Ltd. 
Pilot Chemical Company 
Dow Speciality Chemical Pvt Ltd 
Evonik Industries AG 
Kemira Chemical Co. Ltd 

 

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Oil-Field Biocides in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering 
North America 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into 
Glutaraldehyde 
DBNPA 
THPS 
Chlorine 
Quaternary Ammonium 
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Oil-Field Biocides for each application, including 
Drilling 
Production 
Fracturing 
Completion 
Others

 

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Global Oil-Field Biocides Market Research Report 2017 
1 Oil-Field Biocides Market Overview 
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Oil-Field Biocides 
1.2 Oil-Field Biocides Segment by Type (Product Category) 
1.2.1 Global Oil-Field Biocides Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022) 
1.2.2 Global Oil-Field Biocides Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016 
1.2.3 Glutaraldehyde 
1.2.4 DBNPA 
1.2.5 THPS 
1.2.6 Chlorine 
1.2.7 Quaternary Ammonium 
1.3 Global Oil-Field Biocides Segment by Application 
1.3.1 Oil-Field Biocides Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022) 
1.3.2 Drilling 
1.3.3 Production 
1.3.4 Fracturing 
1.3.5 Completion 
1.3.6 Others 
1.4 Global Oil-Field Biocides Market by Region (2012-2022) 
1.4.1 Global Oil-Field Biocides Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022) 
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Oil-Field Biocides (2012-2022) 
1.5.1 Global Oil-Field Biocides Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.5.2 Global Oil-Field Biocides Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

7 Global Oil-Field Biocides Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis 
7.1 BASF SE 
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.1.2 Oil-Field Biocides Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.1.2.1 Product A 
7.1.2.2 Product B 
7.1.3 BASF SE Oil-Field Biocides Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.2 Akzo Nobel N.V. 
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.2.2 Oil-Field Biocides Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.2.2.1 Product A 
7.2.2.2 Product B 
7.2.3 Akzo Nobel N.V. Oil-Field Biocides Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.3 Ashland Inc. 
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.3.2 Oil-Field Biocides Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.3.2.1 Product A 
7.3.2.2 Product B 
7.3.3 Ashland Inc. Oil-Field Biocides Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.4 Stepan Company Ltd. 
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.4.2 Oil-Field Biocides Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.4.2.1 Product A 
7.4.2.2 Product B 
7.4.3 Stepan Company Ltd. Oil-Field Biocides Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.5 Nalco Holding Company 
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.5.2 Oil-Field Biocides Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.5.2.1 Product A 
7.5.2.2 Product B 
7.5.3 Nalco Holding Company Oil-Field Biocides Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 

