Intermountain Precision Genomics Expands DNA-Based Test - Introducing RxMatch Comprehensive Panel
Pharmacogenomics, often abbreviated as PGx, is a relatively new advancement in the realm of personalized medicine. PGx blends medications (pharma), human genomics (through a DNA sample) and Rx, the symbol commonly used for prescription medications. PGx is the study of how genes affect a patient’s response to medication.
The new RxMatch™ Comprehensive Panel includes opioids, statins, immunosuppressants, anti-depressants and many more. The results, powered by Coriell Life Sciences, seamlessly integrate genomic medicine into clinical care while managing the breadth of information that is obtained through genomic sequencing. David Loughmiller, MBA, Laboratory Manager for Intermountain Precision Genomics, said, “The objective of this project is to provide the most comprehensive and evidence-based information to the physician, thus decreasing the amount of time and money spent to achieve the correct medication.”
According to Tom Neuwerth, MB (ASCP), Intermountain Precision Genomics Lab Clinical Technology Consultant, “The results are used to guide proper dosage based on a patient’s specific DNA genotype. Small genetic variations impact how a patient metabolizes and responds to drugs. Our test helps ordering providers prescribe the right medication, at the right dose, at the right time.”
Patients supply a DNA sample using a cheek swab collected in their physician’s office. Once the sample is received, the comprehensive report is available within about a week. To request training, or to order an RxMatch™ Starter Kit for a physician office, please call (435) 251-5780 or visit www.Intermountain.com/RxMatch.
Intermountain Healthcare is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare through high quality and sustainable costs. As a leader in precision medicine, Intermountain Precision Genomics (IPG) is now offering laboratory services for precision prescribing based on a patient’s DNA.
Daron Cowley
Intermountain Healthcare
801-442-2834
email us here