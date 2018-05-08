Sandstone Diagnostics Announces Military and Veterans Discount Program to Honor Service People
Active, Veteran, Retired, and Reservist U.S. Military Personnel Can Now Receive a 20% Discount on all Trak® Fertility Products to Help Start their FamiliesLIVERMORE, CA, US, May 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sandstone Diagnostics – makers of the Trak® Fertility suite of at home male reproductive health products – proudly announces a 20 percent discount program for all active and veteran U.S. military personnel in honor of May’s Military Appreciation Month.
In 2016, there were approximately 1.3 million active-duty U.S. military personnel, with roughly 85 percent of them being males. There are about 20.4 million U.S. veterans, ranging in ages and genders. With such a high population of the U.S. dedicated to serving the country, Sandstone Diagnostics wanted to honor them with a discount to contribute and help active and veteran military personnel reach their family planning goals.
“Trak has proudly helped many veterans and their partners start their families, and we are honored to further salute the Armed Forces who dedicate their lives to serving our country by extending our gratitude and assistance through this new military discount program,” said Sandstone CEO Karen Drexler.
The Trak® Male Fertility Testing System and mobile app allows men to measure, track, and start improving their sperm count and semen volume at home to boost a couple’s chances of conception.
In 2016 Congress passed a temporary bill that allows the U.S. Veterans Administration (VA) to cover fertility treatment, including in vitro fertilization, for veterans who have sustained service-related injuries impairing their ability to reproduce. Sandstone seeks to augment the VA program by providing male fertility testing and management options for all veterans and active military no matter where they are in their reproductive journey.
Veterans and military personnel can instantly and privately verify eligibility status on the Trak website to receive the discount. For more information, visit https://trakfertility.com/pages/military.
About Sandstone Diagnostics
Founded in 2012 in part by government scientists from Sandia National Laboratories, Sandstone’s mission is to provide innovative, data-driven tools to help men assess, manage, and improve their reproductive health. We are a team of scientists, developers, health and business professionals. We are also proud members of the Startup Health and Stanford StartX accelerator programs. But most importantly we are fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters, and friends who care deeply about improving men’s reproductive health and helping people start their families. For more information, visit trakfertility.com, and follow us on Facebook and Twitter @TrakFertility.
