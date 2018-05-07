Canon Showcasing Carotid Stenotic Scan (CSS) At NPE The World's Largest Plastics Tradeshow

Canon NPE

CVR Medical (OTCQB:CRRVF)

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VANCOUVER, BC / May 7th, 2018 / CVR Medical Corp. (TSX.V: CVM.V)(FRANKFURT: B3BN) (OTCQB: CRRVF) (“CVR Medical” or “CVR”) is pleased to announce that Canon Virginia, Inc. (CVI) will be showcasing our Carotid Stenotic Scan (CSS) at NPE 2018: The Plastics Show, the world’s leading plastic tradeshow. Canon Virginia, Inc. (CVI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., provides custom manufacturing solutions, including mold making, injection molding, medical contract manufacturing and automated assembly capabilities. NPE Participants includes buying teams from over 100 countries and more than 20,000 companies comprising the entire global plastics supply chain. NPE draws over 2,000 exhibiting companies, 65,000 manufacturing representatives from every segment of the plastic industry and its vertical markets including, medical devices and supplies, automotive, building and construction, packaging and consumer products.

CVR COO Tony Robinson states, “We are honored to have our CSS Device showcased at NPE and show off the results from what has been an incredible partnership. Working with CVI to create the best possible design, and have it manufactured with a streamlined supply chain, has made it possible for us to aim for our highest goals. They have set a new industry quality standard, and we’re proud to reflect that with our device.”

“This year’s booth at NPE will feature some of Canon’s latest manufacturing technologies. We are proud CVR has partnered with us to showcase the CSS Device,” said Toru Nishizawa, President and CEO, Canon Virginia Inc. “The CSS Device demonstrates both companies’ commitment in making an impact on the medical device industry. Come by and see the device in booth W223.”

For additional information on the organization, leadership, and current news please visit the company website www.CVRMed.com

About CVR Medical

CVR Medical is a company that is involved in an equal parts joint venture with CVR Global Inc. (the "Joint Venture"). The Joint Venture operates in the medical industry focused on the commercialization of a proprietary subsonic, infrasonic, and low frequency sound wave analysis technology and has patents to a diagnostic device designed to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. CVR Medical is managed by a proven technical team. CVR Medical trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol CVM.

