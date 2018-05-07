Who Won 2018's Entrepreneur of the Year?
Entrepreneur of the Year - Announces Khalid Ken Parekh of AMSYS Group Entrepreneur Of The Year® Award Finalist in the Texas and Gulf Coast Area.
AUSTIN, Texas - May 4, 2018 - PRLog -- Entrepreneur Of The Year® today announced that Chairman & CEO Khalid (Ken) Parekh of AMSYS GROUP is a finalist for the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award in the Gulf Coast Area. The awards program recognizes entrepreneurs who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities. Khalid (Ken) Parekh was selected as a finalist by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced at a special gala event on June 14th 2018, at the Marriott Marquis Houston.
It's an honor to be name one of the finalist, this recognition came at a perfect time as we celebrate AMSYS 15 Year Anniversary, hard to imagine a company I started with $ 125/- in my pocket is now over $ 100 MM in Market valuation and still completely debt free.
Now in its 32nd year, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world.
Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National competition. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 17, 2018. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.
