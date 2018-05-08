WHALE SHARK DADDY INVITES YOU TO CANCUN TO SWIM WITH "WHALE SHARKS" THIS SUMMER
THE SUMMER WHALE SHARK SEASON OPENS IN CANCUN MAY 22 RUNNING TROUGH SEPTEMBER 17. COME JOIN THE FUN FOR THE HOTTEST SUMMER ECO ADVENTURE IN CANCUN.CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, May 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE FAMOUS "WHALE SHARK DADDY" IN CANCUN who for the past 15 years has entertained more than 50,000 past adventure seekers swimming alongside the Oceans largest fish.....THE WHALE SHARK ! Safe for the entire family 5 years to 90 years young! Only Basic swimming ability is needed although Non-Swimmers are aided by our In-Water Professional guides. SAFE & SECURE!
The WHALE SHARK Season starts soon and reservations are rolling in to enjoy this Amazing Adventure in Mother Natures Aquarium. WHALE SHARK DADDY'S Company Cancun Whale Shark Tours in conjunction with Caribbean Connection offers the BEST Whale Shark Adventure in Cancun. Its an ALL DAY ALL INCLUSIVE Adventure that includes Round Trip Transfers from all Cancun Hotel Zone & Riviera Maya resorts, A nice complimentary Morning breakfast buffet, Complete Professional Grade Snorkel & Safety gear, High speed modern boats with bathrooms, Bi-Lingual crews (For Safety) great lunch and Ice Cold water & Soft drinks on board + afternoon Fresh Ceviche at North Beach on Isla Mujeres.
Very afforadable when compared to swimming in a Fish Tank with a captive Dolphin, snorkeling alongside a 20'-30' Harmless Whale Shark in Mother Natures Aquarium in the Gulf of Mexico.
CANCUN WHALE SHARK TOURS offers both Public Shared tours in small groups of only 10 persons, OR our "Signature" VIP PRIVATE WHALE SHARK EXPERIENCE where Couples, families etc may reserve their own Private VIP Boat for maximum Swim time (up to 2 hours) + earlier departure to Maximize the experience.
CANCUN WHALE SHARK TOURS has been running Professional Tours since 2004 and has the "HIGHEST" Trip Advisor rating of any Tour Operator in Cancun.
SEE HERE: https://www.tripadvisor.com/Attraction_Review-g150807-d1898165-Reviews-Cancun_Whale_Shark_Tours-Cancun_Yucatan_Peninsula.html
CANCUN WHALE SHARK TOURS are also proud members of the Prestigious International Ecotourism Society and are dedicated to Whale Shark Conservation and preservation for future generations. Whale Sharks ARE an endangered species and as such CANCUN WHALE SHARK TOURS follows ALL safety & conservation rules set forth by the Mexican Conservation Authority, which sadly is NOT always followed by "other" tour companies.
Departures 7 days a week through September 17 from our new modern PRIVATE Departure Marina at Punta Sam in Cancun. It features Air Conditioned Reception areas (As opposed to other tour operators with tents in the sand, Modern Full Bathrooms without lines, Fresh Water "REAL" Showers (not a hose in the sand) Professional ground staff dedicated to your total Satisfaction. Everything to give you the "BEST" Whale Shark Experience in Cancun!
Roddrigo The Famous WHALE SHARK DADDY invites all tourists coming to Cancun this summer to come join the fun & excitement. Its a SAFE Experience you'll never ever forget!
Booking available online 24/7 www.cancunwhalesharktours.com
We also offer Full Day Snorkeling tours to Isla Mujeres and the National Marine Parque Isla Contoy. Both All Day ALL INCLUSIVE Adventures to enjoy a fun day snorkeling, shopping + great buffet lunch OPEN BAR etc etc. On Isla Mujeres you'll also have the opportunity to visit the Famous "ICE BAR"
AN ACTUAL WHALE SHARK TOUR with Cancun Whale Shark Tours