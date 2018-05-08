Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown Launches New Website
Executive Education Charter School in Allentown has launched a brand new website for students, faculty, and parents.
The brand new website for EEACS highlights the school’s varied programs, community impact, and enrollment process.
EEACS’ new site is fully compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). It highlights the school’s rigorous academics, simple enrollment process, and important community impact. Designed and developed over the course of six months, the site features audience portals, engaging photography, and professional videos that tell the story of the past, present, and future of the growing Lehigh Valley charter school.
CEO and Founder Robert Lysek said, “We are excited to share this broader view of EEACS’ growth and success with the community that supports us.”
Other highlights of the site include a page outlining an easy three-step enrollment process, a translator that allows visitors to choose a preferred language for easier accessibility, and a current calendar of upcoming school and community events.
Features also include individual portals with resources for students, parents, faculty, and community members, plus landing pages detailing curriculum and educational opportunities for elementary, middle, and high school students.
To view the new site and learn more about Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/.
About EEACS: Founded in 2014 by highly experienced educators and management, Executive Education Academy Charter School, authorized for grades K-12 by the Allentown School District, leads the way in education by offering its 1,200 students opportunities for growth both in and out of the classroom. EEACS combines all mandated studies with a unique student-corporate culture. To learn more, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/.
Bruce Johnson
Executive Education Academy Charter School
610-841-7044 Ext. 2046
email us here
About Executive Education Academy Charter School