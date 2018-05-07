ROCHEHARDWARE: THE ONE-STOP SOLUTION FOR ALL KINDS OF FLIGHT CASE HARDWARE & ACCESSORIES

THE LEADING MANUFACTURER OF FLIGHT CASE HARDWARE PROUDLY EXPORTS 20 MILLION SETS OF FLIGHT CASE HARDWARE EACH YEAR.

DONGGUAN CITY, GUANGDONG, CHINA, May 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned Chinese flight case hardware and accessories manufacturer, Dongguan Roche Industrial Co. Ltd., has proudly announced that it is offering a wide range of flight case hardware for its valued clients from around the world. Based in Guangdong, China, the company has been successfully producing flight case hardware as well as accessories for the past 12 years and it has a large number of satisfied clients from around the world.

“With our vast experience in the domain of flight case hardware and accessories, and with the valuable assistance of creative team of our professionals, we are proudly engaged for more than a decade now, in manufacturing and supplying a wide range of flight case hardware and accessories.” Said Robin Luo, while talking about the company’s history. “In these twelve years of success, we have been proudly exporting flight case hardware to Europe, North America, and the Australian markets.” Robin added.

In addition, Roche has a deeper understanding of the market and client demand in this industry. The company has a primary aim of helping its clients in gaining more revenues and profits and therefore, the company proudly exports 20 Million sets of flight case hardware and accessories to the global market every year. Furthermore, each item manufactured at Roche’s production facility goes through several layers of inspection for quality control. Despite its reputation for fast deliveries on orders, the company ensures that the highest standards of quality are fulfilled before shipping each item.

The rich product line of Roche includes a wide range of items such as Flight Case Handles, Flight Case Butterfly Latches, Flight Case Spring Toggle Latches, Flight Case Latch Lock, Flight Case Catch Plate and Heavy Duty Ball Corner, etc. All of these products are high in demand worldwide and the supplier is getting a phenomenal response from its clients worldwide. Furthermore, the company also offers quick quotes to its valued clients through its website or over the phone.

