Skagit County Toastmaster Receives Rare Award

Rebecca Murray, CEO of Skagit Media Marketing, receives Distinguished Toastmaster Award for Speaking, Leadership Excellence.

MOUNT VERNON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rebecca Murray, CEO of Skagit Media Marketing, receives Distinguished Toastmaster Award for achieving the highest level of educational and leadership status within the Toastmasters International organization.

Less than one-half of one percent of Toastmasters around the globe achieve a DTM in their Toastmaster career. “It takes years of concerted effort for those who wish to pursue the designation,” said Murray, who brings the total count of DTMs in the county to four, including Stephanie Hooper, Phil Hurtig, and current Mount Vernon Chamber President, Bob Hyde.

“Starting a new club is a requirement for a DTM, but I was fortunate that Rob Martin, CEO of Chinook Enterprises, embraced the idea,” explained Murray.

Murray’s effort resulted in Toast of Skagit Toastmasters, which formed last July at Chinook Enterprises. “The club is open to the community and has attracted members from other non-profits, Skagit Valley Community College, and local business,” said Martin, “It’s been tremendous for our staff too.”

In addition to starting a new club, Murray is active in District Leadership as an educational guide to clubs in the Skagit, Whatcom region. She has been introducing Toastmasters' new PATHWAYS Educational Program. “PATHWAYS has brought the most progressive change to Toastmasters since women were allowed to join in 1974,” stated Murray.

Pathways Education allows members to have access to advanced level speaking, communication, and leadership training online. “Online curriculum combined with regular club meetings creates the perfect opportunity for personal and professional growth,” said Murray. “Toastmasters offers an amazing return on investment for members,” she continued. “There’s nothing quite like witnessing the skill and confidence that develops within our members.“

Murray is an award-winning speaker and regular competitor in Toastmasters contests. “For me, it’s an opportunity for personal growth like no other,” she said, after placing second in her Division last month.

About Rebecca Murray

Rebecca is an award-winning speaker well-known for her story-telling skills and entertaining, high-energy presentations. Murray offers her speaking and emcee skills at educational workshops, corporate training, conferences, and association meetings. Rebecca Murray is CEO of Skagit Media Marketing, a marketing company specializing in video production and content creation for the web.

About Toastmasters International

Toastmasters International is a worldwide non-profit educational organization that empowers individuals to become better communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Englewood Colorado, the organization's membership exceeds 352,000 in more than 16,400 clubs in 142 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators, and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.