Beautiful Hotel for sale in Germany The hotel of exceptional beauty is located in Kirkel. A reason for us to report about the gem that is now for sale.

PUERTO DE LA CRUZ, TENERIFE, SPAIN, May 6, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- Full range of life in Germany The hotel of exceptional beauty is located in Kirkel-SaarlandA reason for us to report about the gem that is now for sale.For any investor , it can only be the recommendation of the month.Kirkel, if the city is not known, is located near the Saarland university town of Homburg and also offers the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve Bliesgau, known for its orchid meadows and the Bliesbruck-Reinheim Cultural Park.Here is the tourism in beautiful scenery at home.The house shines with a blue roof over the whole town of Kirkel – two beautiful terraces invite you to linger.On the roof there is the possibility to install a solar system, which would fit in the environmental protection and the investment in the house.The life in this house is on four floors and also offers an apartment for the new owner, which can hardly be outbid in size. The house has a good substance, is well maintained and of extraordinary architecture.Please look for further information at The Kasaan Times : http://en.thekasaantimes.de/2018/05/05/beautiful-hotel-for-sale-in-germany/