Shift Car Rental recognised at IBX Awards for Leading Digital Transformation.
Shift Car Rental was recognized in IBX awards 2018 for the Digital Transformation Initiative it undertook for the Delivery Management Systems(DMS)DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 6, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the business and market landscape shifts, and tectonically at that, it is heartening to be rewarded, respected and recognized for some of the pro active initiatives that Shift has embarked on.
At the recent IBX Awards, Shift Car Rental was recognized for the Digital Transformation Initiative it undertook for the Delivery Management Systems(DMS). The DMS at Shift has been structured for enriching the user experience, enhancing operational efficiencies, usher in a mobile first culture and walking the talk on sustainability by eschewing the need for paper based transactions( at almost 150 transactions per day and 4 pages per transaction, that amounted to a significant saving on paper.
The International Business Excellence Awards(IBX Awards) recognise business excellence from across the world with the Finals and Awards Ceremony being the culmination of an exciting and engaging journey for all involved.
In one go, it addressed 4 pain points including operational challenges, productivity speed breakers, storage impediments and paper wastage. Allowing Shift to focus on what it does best: Caring for the needs of its customers by providing a state of the art fleet, backed by best in class service and top of the draw technology tools that facilitates a seamless, frictionless, enriched customer experience.
This is just the beginning. The future looks more promising and digital is the way forward. At Shift the plan is to bring in features like Voice platform for customer suggestions/complaints, GPS for easier customer location tracking, Live tracking of drivers, Peer to Peer communication to drive communication and increased efficiencies amongst drivers etc and lots more.
“ It’s been a decade now for brand Shift. When we look back, we feel inspired. When we look ahead, the promise is significantly motivating. Our motto remains to be relevant with offering the NEW. NOW.NEXT to our cluster of retail and corporate customers. We see Digital being a huge ally in our quest to be the best rent a car brand in the country and beyond. All recognitions are incredibly gratifying and the IBX Awards are very special for us. It puts us in a position of more responsibility, more accountability and more thought leadership and we relish being in such an eco system. Digital surely will help us deliver a (digi)telling experience to our stakeholders(both internal and external)”, remarked Ashish Nanda, Director, Shift Leasing Rent a Car LLC.
