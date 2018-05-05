Retired Army Captain & Registered Nurse Is Dedicated To Saving Lives

Business owner Leatriece Franklin starts LF Mobile Life-Saving Courses LLC to teach others the importance of CPR and other courses

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Memphis, TN- Statistics indicate that 70%-80% of cardiac arrest cases occur either in the home or in public places. Once the heart stops beating and blood flow stops, a person will lose consciousness within 15 seconds. Leatriece wanted to change that. She began to help others save lives one class at a time.

Leatriece Franklin started LF Mobile Lifesaving Courses on June 25, 2016. Before starting the business, she served as a captain in the US Army for 22 years and is a registered nurse. While working in both fields, she discovered her passion for being of service to people. Most deaths that happen outside of the hospital are due to cardiac arrest. But if one is certified in CPR, their chances of survival are high. Bystander CPR can double to triple a person’s survival from cardiac arrest. By stander CPR and traditional mouth to mouth are essentially the same. Bystanders will likely be trained and certified to deliver CPR or have been instructed on the hands only CPR technique. Hands only CPR doesn’t require mouth to mouth. For those who wish to learn hands only CPR, all you need is one minute to master the task. Renewal courses can take anywhere from two to eight hours to learn. Ever wonder what it’s like to attend a LF Mobile Lifesaving Courses class? The training sessions are easy, and anyone can attend. It doesn’t matter is you’re 12 or 112. This course is just for you! Leatriece has a welcoming spirit and makes the students feel right at home. Everyone leaves the class with assurance and that makes Leatriece even happier. She plans to teach as many as she can in their homes, at church events, demonstrations, health fairs, daycare centers and schools. She says, ” CPR can save lives. The more people trained the better. Think about it, everyone in hospitals and doctor’s offices are likely trained. What about the people beside you at the airport, Wal-Mart or church? What about the people at home with you each day or exercising with you? Chances are very few are trained and even fewer certified. Where there are people there is a need for CPR. Cardiac arrest does not care who is affected. The more people trained, the better.”

To book a course, call 901-337-8964 or go online to: www.lfmobilelifesaving.com