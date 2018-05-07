United Way of New York City, NY Jets and NY Giants Celebrate 25th Gridiron Gala
United Way of NYC, NY Jets, & NY Giants Celebrate 25 Years of Connecting with Communities: Performance by NBC’s The Voice 2018 Contestant Tish Haynes KeysNEW YORK, NY, USA, May 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 25th Anniversary Gridiron Gala to Honor NFL Players Kelvin Beachum & Damon “Snacks” Harrison, along with NY Jets, NY Giants, Robert Mullen of Structure Tone, & Jonathan Weiss of Wells Fargo
On May 8, 2018, United Way of New York City (UWNYC), the New York Jets, and the New York Giants are teaming up for the 25th Anniversary Gridiron Gala—celebrating their more than 40-year partnership that’s impacting children and families living in some of New York City’s most-challenged neighborhoods.
Each year at the Gridiron, UWNYC honors two players who personify the NFL’s dedication to community service, along with corporate leaders who are committed to giving back to NYC. This year, the Jets and Giants teams are receiving a special MVP award for their extraordinary leadership and commitment to their community. In the event’s 25-year history, only six MVP awards have been granted. Plus, NBC’s The Voice 2018 Contestant Tish Haynes Keys will be performing at our special Gridiron Gala halftime show. Join the players, honorees, and Tish on the red carpet for a night of philanthropy, sports, music and giving back to our community!
WHO: Kelvin Beachum, Offensive Tackle, New York Jets
Damon “Snacks” Harrison, Defensive Tackle, New York Giants
Tish Haynes Keys, 2018 Contestant, NBC’s The Voice
Robert Mullen, CEO, Structure Tone, LLC
Jonathan Weiss, Senior EVP, Wealth & Investment Management, Wells Fargo
Sheena Wright, President & CEO, United Way of New York City
WHAT: 25th Anniversary Gridiron Gala
WHEN: Tuesday, May 8, 2018
Press Arrival begins at 5:30 PM
Red Carpet/VIP Reception 6:00 PM
Presentation & Performance 7:00 PM–9:00 PM
WHERE: New York Hilton Midtown
1335 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019
For more information, visit: unitedwaynyc.org/GridironMedia.
Media wishing to cover the event must contact Sara Aylward
Sara Aylward
United Way of New York City
212-251-2451
email us here