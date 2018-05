United Way of New York City, NY Jets and NY Giants Celebrate 25th Gridiron Gala

United Way of NYC, NY Jets, & NY Giants Celebrate 25 Years of Connecting with Communities: Performance by NBC’s The Voice 2018 Contestant Tish Haynes Keys

NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 7, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- 25th Anniversary Gridiron Gala to Honor NFL Players Kelvin Beachum & Damon “Snacks” Harrison, along with NY Jets, NY Giants, Robert Mullen of Structure Tone, & Jonathan Weiss of Wells FargoOn May 8, 2018, United Way of New York City (UWNYC), the New York Jets, and the New York Giants are teaming up for the 25th Anniversary Gridiron Gala—celebrating their more than 40-year partnership that’s impacting children and families living in some of New York City’s most-challenged neighborhoods.Each year at the Gridiron, UWNYC honors two players who personify the NFL’s dedication to community service, along with corporate leaders who are committed to giving back to NYC. This year, the Jets and Giants teams are receiving a special MVP award for their extraordinary leadership and commitment to their community. In the event’s 25-year history, only six MVP awards have been granted. Plus, NBC’s The Voice 2018 Contestant Tish Haynes Keys will be performing at our special Gridiron Gala halftime show. Join the players, honorees, and Tish on the red carpet for a night of philanthropy, sports, music and giving back to our community!WHO: Kelvin Beachum, Offensive Tackle, New York JetsDamon “Snacks” Harrison, Defensive Tackle, New York GiantsTish Haynes Keys, 2018 Contestant, NBC’s The VoiceRobert Mullen, CEO, Structure Tone, LLCJonathan Weiss, Senior EVP, Wealth & Investment Management, Wells FargoSheena Wright, President & CEO, United Way of New York CityWHAT: 25th Anniversary Gridiron GalaWHEN: Tuesday, May 8, 2018Press Arrival begins at 5:30 PMRed Carpet/VIP Reception 6:00 PMPresentation & Performance 7:00 PM–9:00 PMWHERE: New York Hilton Midtown1335 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019For more information, visit: unitedwaynyc.org/GridironMedia. Media wishing to cover the event must contact Sara Aylward