Replete Health launches doctor-patient communication platform using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
Nudging people to get betterNORTH BRUNSWICK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Replete Health has built an Artificial Intelligence engine that detects the decline of the clinical effectiveness of drugs and nudges both patients and doctors to act to avoid and/or reverse this trend. It also improves the communication between doctors and patients by facilitating the sharing of behavioral and physiological data, in addition to EHR/EMR data, thus enhancing shared decision making.
According to Replete Health’s Chief Technology Officer Naga Timmaraju, the “The systems we have now is actually a “sick-care” model. Individuals wait until they are sick to consult with a doctor or other health care professionals. Actual Health Care is where an individual maintains or even improves their own current health status with the help of their doctors, in a secured and transparent manner. There is no such ecosystem in the market to address this fundamental issue.”
Replete Health says that their uniqueness in the current crowded ecosystem is the ability to take a 360 degree view of the patient from clinical data, behavioral data, and psychological data, all at one place. In order to get a user/patient record, Replete Health is built to pull the data directly from EHR(Electronic Health Record)/EMR(Electronic Medical Record) using FHIR restful APIs and HL7 standards.
For the patient data collection, Replete Health has built a mobile platform, both Android, and iOS. This app allows patients to securely see their existing clinical data from various providers while enabling them to collect and share their behavioral data with their providers. The platform is underpinned by artificial intelligence and machine learning that nudges the patients to follow all the instructions by their doctors correctly. Replete Health intends to keep the patient app free to use, with no strings attached.
When the providers signup with Replete Health, they get one single dashboard which allows them to see the clinical and behavioral data of their patient very intuitively. The web application will enable doctors to set patient behavioral expectations, thus nudging patients to follow these. The web application for the providers is also free to use for the providers.
USA currently has over 28M diagnosed cardiovascular patients while there are over 30M diabetes patients. If we include 89M pre-diabetes patients, we are looking at nearly 150M people in total, who are potential Replete Health customers.
Replete Health believes that their platform significantly increases the trust between primary care providers and patients, by creating an environment to address and manage chronic illnesses effectively, thus reducing costs on the US health care system.
