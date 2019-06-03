First-of-kind health app promises greater personal control over healthcare data and costs

Take Control of Your Health Today!

Estimates are that approximately 125,000 deaths per year in the United States are due to medication nonadherence.” — Former Surgeon General Regina M. Benjamin, MD, MBA

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Replete Health is proud to announce its launch into the health-tech market with the first-of kind mobile application that will allow users to access all of their healthcare data, including electronic healthcare records, lab test results, vaccination/immunization records, and X-rays, as well as helping users to track and maintain their health goals. The app features cutting edge artificial intelligence (A.I.) and machine learning that will detect the decline of clinical efficacy of any treatment/medication based on the users feelings and nudge them and their physician to act upon the health changes.

This is a trend that Replete will most certainly aim to reverse in order to save lives and cut the cost of healthcare dramatically. As of today, Replete has a potential user base of over 50 million and growing steadily day-by-day. Replete is going to provide access to users and empower them with the data they deserve.

Replete Health’s approach is unique because their application introduces a “four-tier system” experience for each user:

● The self-nudge – in which the user decides which health trackers they would like to be reminded of, ranging from tracking sleep duration to smoking less and many more.

● The physician nudge – streamlining communication between physician and patient by enabling physicians to keep track of their patients and the health data provided by Replete, pushing patients to target towards healthy goals;

● Machine learning driven news – Replete takes all health data, and curates news for users that relate to their specific medical conditions and interests. When users open the news feature, there will be up to date news, trends, and treatments that emerge in the market.

● A.I driven nudging – By tracking individual’s data, our powerful A.I. can determine the clinical decline of patient’s medications, and signal to both patient and their physician to act.

“There is a huge potential in making positive social change that will move people towards learning about and taking control over their health”- Venkat Timmaraju Founder/CEO of Replete Health said.

Replete Health aims to tackle one of the toughest challenges facing our nation: the rising cost of healthcare. According to Best Care at Lower Cost, “meaningful engagement of patients in their own care has the potential to reduce costs…for example, it has been reported that informed patients are up to 20% less likely than other patients to choose elective surgery.” Replete will focus on this task through the reduction of elective operations. Replete plays an integral role in this reduction by ensuring that doctors are able to better communicate with their patients and patients are able to fine tune and adhere to their medication dosages. Replete Health clearly has the potential to positively change not only the healthcare industry but our society as a whole.

Replete Health is set to make its debut on Kickstarter with pledges of $30 USD and above for accessing medical data. Replete Health’s 1-year subscription will cost $30 USD, but the first 100 pledges will have the opportunity to purchase it for a discounted rate of $20 USD. Their Kickstarter goal is $50,000 USD which will enable data integration.

Replete health has revolutionized the mobile health-tech industry, with the launch of Replete Health in 2019. The application is positioned to lead healthcare as the innovators in preventative care by providing access to healthcare records, and seamless communication between users, and physicians through IOS/ANDROID platforms.

