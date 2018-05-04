Block Republic Founder Tom Howard joins Peer Mountain as Community Advisor

Peer Mountain is delighted to welcome prominent blockchain investor and founder of Block Republic, Tom Howard to its advisory board.

LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG, May 4, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peer Mountain is delighted to welcome prominent blockchain investor and founder of Block Republic, Tom Howard to its advisory board. His expertise and network brings significant value to Peer Mountain and its community.

In addition to helping Peer Mountain build new meaningful relationships with the crypto community, Tom has already secured initial allocations in the Priority List for the Peer Mountain token sale.

A crypto investor since 2013, Tom founded Block Republic to provide the community with the education, advice, and connections required to make smart investments and help the blockchain ecosystem grow. To date, the Block Republic community has participated in over 30 ICO investments.

“Peer Mountain has developed a truly scalable B2B2C solution with the compliance and speed that will make blockchain commerce a reality this year,” said Tom, “I’m looking forward to developing and strengthening ties between this groundbreaking service and the crypto community.”

Currently founding partner of BlockSauce Angel Group, Tom is also serving on the advisory boards of several notable blockchain tech companies that have run successful token sales. Previously, he was founder of Asian venture financing platform VentureMark and CEO of software consultancy Digital Engine.

“Tom’s expertise in crypto investing and his activities with Block Republic will help grow and educate the enthusiastic Peer Mountain community,” said Peer Mountain CEO Jed Grant, “Our shared commitment to ensuring investors have all the tools and information they need for their due diligence is key to nurturing mutually beneficial relationships with our community.”

About Peer Mountain

Peer Mountain is a decentralized identity network that provides businesses with instant cost-effective regulatory compliance, puts people in control of their protected personal information, and pays ID verifiers for their trustworthiness. It is the world's first peer-to-peer self-sovereign identity, compliance, and commerce delivery solution. Peer Mountain is working with a major Swiss financial institution to develop its platform, which it aims to roll out to 12 million Swiss and German end users by the end of 2019.

For more information, please visit http://www.peermountain.com/

