Junior’s Fashion Week To Showcase Spring ’18 Collection of International Brands in Mumbai and Pune
Junior's Fashion Week is ready to bring high fashion to life in their next Runway showcase on May 13 at The Westin and on May 20 at JW Marriott in Mumbai and Pune respectively.
The JFW Runway is a restricted privilege for many as it caters to a niche audience; the showcase is witnessed by revered individuals like HNI parents and buyers, influential mothers, fashion influencers. Additionally, representatives of leading fashion houses, notable media channels amongst other influential pockets of kids fashion industry also mark their attendance at the JFW Runway Showcase.
The Spring 2018 collection of U. S. Polo Assn. is an assortment of striper and overdyed polo tees, graphic round neck tees, and trendy washed denim, Henley tees in playful colors, lively garment dyed cargo shorts and knit dresses with the brand’s signature stars and stripes print.
Apropos to the gaiety that comes with the anticipation of sunny days ahead, the Spring ’18 collection of Flying Machine has a generous sprinkling of beachy prints and vibrant colours. Whether it's for beach parties or school vacations, the brand’s collection will ease the fashion game for the young kids.
Marks & Spencer Boys’ wear is inspired by the still strong athleisure trend popular among young adults- vibrant clean colors, technical fabrics, underpinned by a sports aesthetic. Girls’ wear sees romantic bohemian influences with seasonal trend details such as ruffles, smocking, floral prints in a palette of cornflower & pale jade shades, together with palest Melba and bright pink highlights.
With the motto “Think like a mom, see like a kid and find the fun in everything”, the Spring ’18 collection of The Children’s Place encompasses styles which parents want to dress their children in for special occasions or everyday play. From apparel to accessories to shoes, the brand offers a stock of big fashion at little prices.
In a collective view, a high dose of high fashion in kidswear segment awaits the fashion aficionados at the Junior’s Fashion Week in the month of May.
