South Korea Energy and Utilities Construction Market 2017 - Opportunity, Driving Trends and deep study 2022

Synopsis

"Energy and Utilities Construction Market in South Korea: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics to 2022" contains historic and forecast market data for the energy and utilities construction market in South Korea, with a detailed breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) and by cost type( construction materials, construction equipment and construction services). This report also contains overall values of the energy and utilities construction segments such as Energy and utilities construction market covers the development of energy and telecommunications related projects, oil and gas projects including both upstream and downstream exploration, and utility projects such as water and sewage infrastructure. This market includes five categories: electricity and power, oil & gas, telecommunications, sewage infrastructure and water infrastructure.. This research report provides up-to-date market size data for the period 2013-2017 and an illustrative forecast to 2022.

Summary

Energy and utilities construction market covers the development of energy and telecommunications related projects, oil and gas projects including both upstream and downstream exploration, and utility projects such as water and sewage infrastructure. This market includes five categories: electricity and power, oil & gas, telecommunications, sewage infrastructure and water infrastructure.

The South Korean energy and utilities construction category has observed some fluctuations in the review period with a value of KRWxxx.xx million (US$xxx.xx million) in 2017 and increased at a rate of x.xx% over 2016. The market recorded a CARC of -x.xx% from 2013 through 2017.

"Energy and Utilities Construction Market in South Korea: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics to 2022"' provides a top-level overview and detailed insight into the operating environment of the energy and utilities construction market in South Korea.

Scope

• An overview of the energy and utilities construction market in South Korea.

Historic (2013 through 2017) and forecast (2018 through 2022) construction market output values are provided.

A detailed breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) is provided at the market level while the values for the segments are provided by cost types (construction materials, construction equipment & construction services).

This report covers all the segments of commercial construction market including Energy and utilities construction market covers the development of energy and telecommunications related projects, oil and gas projects including both upstream and downstream exploration, and utility projects such as water and sewage infrastructure. This market includes five categories: electricity and power, oil & gas, telecommunications, sewage infrastructure and water infrastructure..

