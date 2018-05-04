Latvia Reinsurance Anticipated To Witness Noteworthy Growth in the Coming Years

Insurance Industry

Summary

'Reinsurance in Latvia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides detailed analysis of the market trends, drivers and challenges in the Latvian reinsurance segment. It provides values for key performance indicators such as written premium, reinsurance ceded and reinsurance accepted during the review period (2011–2015) and forecast period (2015–2020). The report also analyses information pertaining to the competitive landscape in the country, gives a comprehensive overview of the Latvian economy and demographics, and provides detailed analysis of natural hazards and their impact on the Latvian insurance industry.

'Reinsurance in Latvia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Latvian reinsurance segment, including:

• An outlook of the Latvian reinsurance segment

• A comprehensive overview of the Latvian economy and demographics

• Detailed analysis of natural hazards and their impact on the Latvian insurance industry

• The competitive landscape in the Latvian reinsurance segment

Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance segment in Latvia:

• It provides historical values for the Latvian reinsurance segment for the report’s 2011–2015 review period, and projected figures for the 2015–2020 forecast period.

• It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Latvian reinsurance segment, and market forecasts to 2020.

• It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance ceded from various direct insurance segments in Latvia, and the reinsurance segment's growth prospects.

• It analyzes various natural hazards and their impact on the Latvia insurance industry

Reasons To Buy

• Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the Latvian reinsurance segment, and each category within it.

• Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the Latvian reinsurance segment.

• Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.

• Gain insights into key regulations governing the Latvian insurance industry, and their impact on companies and the industry's future.

Key Highlights

• On May 29, 2017, the European Council (EC) adopted a decision authorizing the signing of a bilateral agreement regarding prudential measures of insurance and reinsurance between the US and the EU.

• The primary acts which governed insurance activities in the country were the Law on Insurance Companies and Supervision and the Law on Reinsurance, which was repealed on January 1, 2016 and replaced by the Insurance and Reinsurance Law 2015.

• Solvency II came into effect on January 1, 2016. It is based on three pillars: risk-based quantitative requirements, governance and supervision, and disclosure and transparency.

Table of Contents

1 Key Facts and Highlights

2 Executive Summary

3 Economy and Demographics

4 Reinsurance outlook

4.1 Reinsurance Segment Size, 2011–2020

4.1.1 Total reinsurance premium accepted

4.2 Reinsurance Segment Size by Premium Ceded, 2011–2020

5 Natural Hazards

5.1 Storms

5.2 Extreme Temperatures

5.3 Wildfires

5.4 Flooding

5.5 Exposure

6 Competitive Landscape

7 Definition and Methodology

7.1 Definitions

7.2 Methodology

8 About Timetric

8.1 Contact Timetric

8.2 About Timetric

8.3 Timetric’s Services

8.4 Disclaimer

