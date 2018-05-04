Automation Testing 2018: Global Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Industry Verticals and Forecasts 2025

PUNE, INDIA, May 4, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report studies the global Automation Testing market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Automation Testing market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

IBM

CA Technologies

Micro Focus

Capgemini

Microsoft

Tricentis

SmartBear Software

Parasoft

Cigniti Technologies

Ranorex

TestPlant

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Functional Testing

Non-Functional Testing

Market segment by Application, Automation Testing can be split into

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Automotive

Defense and Aerospace

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail

Telecom and IT

Manufacturing

Logistics and Transportation

Energy and Utilities

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Automation Testing in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automation Testing are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Automation Testing Manufacturers

Automation Testing Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Automation Testing Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Table of Contents

Global Automation Testing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Automation Testing

1.1 Automation Testing Market Overview

1.1.1 Automation Testing Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Automation Testing Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.3 Automation Testing Market by Type

1.4 Automation Testing Market by End Users/Application

2 Global Automation Testing Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Automation Testing Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

4 Global Automation Testing Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Automation Testing Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Automation Testing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Automation Testing in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Automation Testing

5 United States Automation Testing Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Automation Testing Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Automation Testing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Automation Testing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

6 Europe Automation Testing Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Automation Testing Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Automation Testing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe Automation Testing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

……Continued

