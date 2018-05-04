BET Awards Experience Tickets Lineup Dates June 21-24 2018

YARA SHAHIDI, “T.I.” HARRIS, NICK CANNON, JUSSIE SMOLLETT, CALEB MCLAUGHLIN, YVONNE ORJI AND MORE JOIN FAN FEST FRIDAY, JUNE 22-23 AT THE LA CONVENTION CENTER

LA, CALIF, USA, May 4, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BET EXPERIENCE AT L.A. LIVE PRESENTED BY COCA-COLA® TAKES PLACE JUNE 21st-24th, 2018

BET NETWORKS and AEG announced the highly anticipated free BET Fan Fest lineup as part of the BET Experience at L.A. LIVE presented by Coca-Cola® June 21 – 24, 2018. The annual festival will include the return of Genius Talks, Acoustically Speaking, BETX Celebrity Basketball Game, BETX Main Stage, Coca-Cola® Music Studio, BETX House of Fashion and Beauty, BETX Live and the Kicksperience, along with a newly added activation, Celebrity Dodgeball.



FRIDAY, JUNE 22 AND SATURDAY, JUNE 23rd BETX MAIN STAGE

Performers include Leikeli47, Tee Grizzley, Duckwrth, Jessie Reyez, YBN Nahmir, Molly Brazy, Lil Skies, Lil Baby, Derez Deshon, Bryant Myers, A. CHAL, M. Mereba and other special guests.



COCA-COLA® MUSIC STUDIO

The Coca-Cola Music Studio will debut some of today’s newly discovered R&B and hip-hop acts including DaniLeigh, DJ Mal-Ski, Lauren Sanderson, Trinidad Cardona, Domani Harris,LouGotCash and Peso Da Mafia.



FRIDAY, JUNE 22nd ACOUSTICALLY SPEAKING

Acoustically Speaking sponsored by M&M features special musical guests who share their insight on the scope of the music industry from their unique perspectives. Exclusive performances cap the candid conversations. Jussie Smollett, Lecrae and Gallant will each grace the stage for intimate Acoustically Speaking performances, hosted by Big Tigger.



BETX CELEBRITY DODGEBALL GAME

This year, four teams of celebrity challengers will face off in the all-new Celebrity Dodgeball Game taking place on Friday, June 22 at 8:30 p.m. PST. Christian Crosby and Gia Peppers provide the play-by-play commentary alongside DJ Brittany Sky. Participants include members of the “Love and Hip Hop” casts: Ray J., Safaree, Stevie J., Yung Joc, K. Michelle, Nikki Mudarris, Rasheeda, Momma Dee,Karlie Redd; Nick Cannon and surprise guests from “Wild N Out”as well as the hit boy band, PRETTYMUCH.



SATURDAY, JUNE 23 GENIUS TALKS

The always inspirational Genius Talks sponsored by AT&T returns with prominent personalities across various industries joining fans for uplifting conversation and gems of guidance based on their experiences. Past guests have included illustrious stars such as Snoop Dogg, DJ Khaled, Floyd “Money” Mayweather, Kobe Bryant, Tracee Ellis Ross and Ava DuVernay. This year, Yara Shahidi, Tip “T.I” Harris and Yvonne Orji join the series alongside moderator, Jemele Hill,to share their knowledge and keys to success with fans. All Genius Talks will be streamed live at BETExperience.com/live.



BETX CELEBRITY BASKETBALL GAME

Two star-studded teams will go head-to-head for bragging rights at the BETX Celebrity Basketball Game sponsored by Sprite®. This year’s celebrity line-up will include Nick Cannon, Caleb McLaughlin, Miles Brown, Nipsey Hussle, Tank, Rapsody, Rich Homie Quan, Lil Rel, Trevor Jackson, Casanova, Lecrae, Rotimi, Lil Dicky, Kap G, Erica Ash, Christian Keyes,Travis Greene and Bambi.

Additionally, members of the Compton Sounders Drummers, Syncopated Ladies and World of Dance willjoin the lineup.NBA veteran, Doug Christie; professional dunker, Chris Staples and streetball star, Larry “Bone Collector” Williams round off the all-star teams.

Fat Joe and Big Boy join this year’s matchup as team coaches, alongside guest commentators Jemele Hill, Big Tigger, Gia Peppers and Christian Crosby. The BETX Celebrity Basketball teams tip off at 12:00 p.m. PST on Saturday, June 23, 2018 and will be streamed live at BETExperience.com/live.

Tickets for the Celebrity Basketball Game sponsored by Sprite® are now available for purchase at http://www.axs.com/betexperience.

As previously announced, BET Networks will make its return to Los Angeles for the four-day music and entertainment festival, the BET Experience at L.A. LIVE presented by Coca-Cola®, June 21 – 24, 2018.

Teaming up with AEG, one of the world’s leading entertainment companies and developer/operator of L.A. LIVE and the STAPLES Center, the star-studded concert series will span across three nights, capped by the 2018 BET Awards on June 24. The BET Experience at L.A. LIVE presented by Coca-Cola® will feature some of today’s hottest artists including Chris Brown, SZA, Rae Sremmurd, Ferg, Nipsey Hussle, Playboi Carti, LL Cool J ft. DJ Z-Trip, Nas, Ludacris, Ne-Yo, Kamaiyah, Ella Mai and Wondagurl.



HOW TO ATTEND:

The BET Fan Fest wristbands return to the fan experience this year. All attendees will be required to wear their wristband upon arrival in order to enter the free BET Fan Fest. Beginning May 1, attendees will be able to register for the BET Fan Fest wristbands by downloading the BETX ’18 app or going to www.betexperience.com. The BET Fan Fest wristband grants attendees access to some of the hottest events happening during the BET Experience weekend; including the BETX Main Stage music performances, Acoustically Speaking sponsored by M&M, Genius Talks sponsored by AT&T, Celebrity Dodgeball Game, BETX Live Shows, BETX House of Fashion & Beauty, Coca-Cola® Music Studio, Kicksperience and year two of the BET Casting Call.

Additionally, tickets to the BETX Celebrity Basketball game will be available for purchase starting today.

VIP Packages for the 6th year of the BET Experience weekend are better than ever and now on-sale. In addition to VIP amenities throughout the weekend and incredible seats for STAPLES Center shows, all levels of BETX VIP Packages offer guests the only opportunity to purchase tickets to the highly-anticipated BET Awards, broadcast live from Microsoft Theater. Full package amenities and pricing for the Diamond, Platinum, Gold Plus and Gold VIP Packages can be found by visiting BETExperience.com or by calling (877) 234-8425.

General tickets for the BET Experience at L.A. LIVE presented by Coca-Cola® are on sale now at http://www.axs.com/betexperience.

Download the BETX '18 App powered by AT&T, your personal pocket guide to all things #BETX. Get real-time event updates, complete schedules, BET Fan Fest wristbands, daily prizes, ticket giveaways, maps, access to live streams & much more. Available on iOS & Android. Download at BETExperience.com/app.

Follow BET Experience on all social media @betexperience for the latest news and be sure to join the conversation by using #BETX.