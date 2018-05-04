SENIOROCITY – PERTH’S NEW ONLINE GUIDE FOR OVER 55’S
From the team behind Perth’s #1 Kids website “Buggybuddys”, comes “Seniorocity”, Perth’s new online guide for people aged over 55.PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, May 4, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the team behind Perth’s #1 Kids website “Buggybuddys”, comes “Seniorocity”, Perth’s new online guide for people aged over 55. This brand new website, aimed at the Baby Boomers of Perth, will be launching late February 2018. Seniorocity is the first Perth-specific guide for the over 55 community.
Showcasing places to visit all around Perth and WA, cafes and restaurants to eat at (including details on senior specials and accessibility), meet-ups, markets and events. Seniorocity’s mission is to empower the over 55’s of Perth to go out and try something new, be it a library, museum, art class, caravan park or café or to meet like-minded people. Through Seniorocity’s online community, people can create their own interest groups, chat online and meet new friends.
Joint Managing Director Lorraine Swart says:
“This is a hugely exciting website for the over 55’s of Perth. We have recruited a team of Baby Boomer Bloggers, who have already started to write about their experiences of eating out, visiting attractions, holidaying in WA and much, much more. Always keeping in mind what this age group in Perth are looking for – value, accessibility and quality”.
The Seniorocity website is incredibly user friendly and features a directory of attractions, events, classes, holiday accommodation and dining venues to discover, as well as the online community of groups. Seniorocity promises to give Perth’s over 55’s the very best of what our beautiful state offers them.
If you would like more information about Seniorocity, please contact Lorraine Swart at lorraine@seniorocity.com.au.
