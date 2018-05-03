ARGYLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B Noble Farms Rescue Receives 2018 Best of Argyle Award and Inducted in the Argyle Business Hall of Fame

ARGYLE, TX--(May 3, 2018) – For the 3rd straight year, B Noble Farms Rescue has been selected as the 2018 Best of Argyle Award in the Farms category by the Argyle Award Program.

Suzanne Bryant, Founder and President of B Noble Farms Rescue, is also excited to announce the induction of B Noble Farms Rescue into the Argyle Business Hall of Fame.

Suzanne Bryant wants to thank Ranch Manager Ashlyn Allen, for her hard work and dedication to all of the animals at the rescue.

Each year, the Argyle Award Program identifies companies that we believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Argyle area a great place to live, work and play.

Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2018 Argyle Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Argyle Award Program and data provided by third parties.

About Argyle Award Program

The Argyle Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Argyle area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.

The Argyle Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.

SOURCE: Argyle Award Program

