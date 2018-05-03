Mom Blog Tour Guarantees Brands Outstanding Content and Qualified Leads at Summer Fancy Food Show

Joining the Tour Has Never Been Easier!

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brands at the Summer Fancy Food Show will have the opportunity to promote their products and obtain qualified leads through a reliable and proven program: Mom Blog Tour.

Back for its fourth year, Mom Blog Tour brings 10 Mom and Food Bloggers from around the U.S. with millions of followers to New York City’s Javits Center. They meet with brands exhibiting at the Show who sign on as sponsors.

The Bloggers review new and existing products, post hundreds of social shares including photos and video, and create original, authentic content and recipes.

Sponsors have ample time to share their passion and commitment to manufacturing high quality, healthy and delicious products.

All sponsors are guaranteed 15,000,000 impressions and consumer engagements, two press releases, elevated online traffic and SEO, and inclusion in the “Mom Blog Super Colossal Giveaway Qualified Leads Incentive.”

“The Mom Blog Tour Super Colossal Giveaway was created to build traffic, word-of-mouth excitement and, most importantly, to generate qualified leads,” said Wendy Hirschhorn, CEO of Wendy’s Bloggers and co-founder of Mom Blog Tour. “Each sponsor contributes $300 worth of products to the Giveaway making it an attractive offering to consumers. The Bloggers promote the Giveaway on their blogs and social shares for several months.”

Consumers who enter the Giveaway have the opportunity to hear about special offers directly from the sponsors.

Mom Blog Tour Super Colossal Giveaway Qualified Leads Incentive was launched at Natural Products Expo West Mom Blog Tour. It has already garnered hundreds of qualified leads for Back to Nature, Crown Maple, Dr. Praeger’s, Wyman’s of Maine and SelectFlex.

“We can’t underestimate the value of the qualified leads program and the integrity of the Mom Blog Tour team that will be making the rounds at Summer Fancy Food,” said Hirschhorn.”

"Crown Maple is very excited about the opportunity to partner with Wendy’s Bloggers,” said Mike Cobb, CEO, Crown Maple. The Mom Blog Tour team is passionate and engaged to help us build brand awareness and drive sales in an effective manner. What a great team! We love the content from the bloggers.”

About Mom Blog Tour

Co-founded in 2015 by Wendy Hirschhorn, CEO of Wendy’s Bloggers, Mom Blog Tour brings some of the most influential Mom and Food Bloggers to trade shows throughout the country where they interact with brands, review new and existing products and create original, authentic and shareable content, photos and videos. The sweet spot for Mom Blog Tour is food and lifestyle. Follow the conversation at #MomBlogTourFF. For information, contact Wendy Hirschhorn, 212-826-8790 or wendy@wendysbloggers.com