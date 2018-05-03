3D Printing in Healthcare Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2025

Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

This report provides in depth study of “3D Printing in Healthcare Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The 3D Printing in Healthcare Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the global 3D Printing in Healthcare market status and forecast, categorizes the global 3D Printing in Healthcare market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

The major manufacturers covered in this report 
Bio-Rad Laboratories 
EnvisionTEC 
Materialise NV 
Stratasys Inc. 
Organovo 
SOLS 
Simbionix 
Metamason 
RegenHU Ltd. 
Youbionic 
Bio3D Technologies Pte Ltd 
3D Matters Pte Ltd. 
3D Systems Corporation (3DS) 
Ekso Bionics 
Roche Pharmaceuticals 
Renishaw plc.

The regional scope of the study is as follows: 
North America 
United States 
Canada 
Mexico 
Asia-Pacific 
China 
India 
Japan 
South Korea 
Australia 
Indonesia 
Singapore 
Rest of Asia-Pacific 
Europe 
Germany 
France 
UK 
Italy 
Spain 
Russia 
Rest of Europe 
Central & South America 
Brazil 
Argentina 
Rest of South America 
Middle East & Africa 
Saudi Arabia 
Turkey 
Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into 
Extrusion 
Photo-polymerization 
Laser Beam Melting 
Others 
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including 
Medical Devices 
Bio-printing 
Others

This report provides valuable information for companies like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and individuals who have interests in this industry.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Market Research Report 2018 
1 3D Printing in Healthcare Market Overview 
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of 3D Printing in Healthcare 
1.2 3D Printing in Healthcare Segment by Type (Product Category) 
1.2.1 Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025) 
1.2.2 Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017 
1.2.3 Extrusion 
1.2.4 Photo-polymerization 
1.2.5 Laser Beam Melting 
1.2.6 Others 
1.3 Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Segment by Application 
1.3.1 3D Printing in Healthcare Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025) 
1.3.2 Medical Devices 
1.3.3 Bio-printing 
1.3.4 Others 
1.4 Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Market by Region (2013-2025) 
1.4.1 Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025) 
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.4 Asia-Pacific Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.5 South America Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.6 Middle East & Africa Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of 3D Printing in Healthcare (2013-2025) 
1.5.1 Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025) 
1.5.2 Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

7 Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis 
7.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories 
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.1.2 3D Printing in Healthcare Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.1.2.1 Product A 
7.1.2.2 Product B 
7.1.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories 3D Printing in Healthcare Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.2 EnvisionTEC 
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.2.2 3D Printing in Healthcare Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.2.2.1 Product A 
7.2.2.2 Product B 
7.2.3 EnvisionTEC 3D Printing in Healthcare Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.3 Materialise NV 
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.3.2 3D Printing in Healthcare Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.3.2.1 Product A 
7.3.2.2 Product B 
7.3.3 Materialise NV 3D Printing in Healthcare Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.4 Stratasys Inc. 
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.4.2 3D Printing in Healthcare Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.4.2.1 Product A 
7.4.2.2 Product B 
7.4.3 Stratasys Inc. 3D Printing in Healthcare Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.5 Organovo 
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.5.2 3D Printing in Healthcare Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.5.2.1 Product A 
7.5.2.2 Product B 
7.5.3 Organovo 3D Printing in Healthcare Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.6 SOLS 
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.6.2 3D Printing in Healthcare Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.6.2.1 Product A 
7.6.2.2 Product B 
7.6.3 SOLS 3D Printing in Healthcare Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.7 Simbionix 
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.7.2 3D Printing in Healthcare Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.7.2.1 Product A 
7.7.2.2 Product B 
7.7.3 Simbionix 3D Printing in Healthcare Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.8 Metamason 
7.9 RegenHU Ltd. 
7.10 Youbionic 

