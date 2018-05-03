Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Report On -“Electric Kettle Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 - 2022”

An electric kettle is a type of kettle with a self-contained heating unit, which is used to boil water for tea and other beverages. Like conventional kettles, electric kettles include a cover to the spout that features a small hole to allow steam to escape.

The analysts forecast the global electric kettle market to grow at a CAGR of 4.32% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global electric kettle market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of electric kettle.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



The report, Global Electric Kettle Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Aroma Housewares

• Conair

• Groupe SEB (T-fal)

• Hamilton Beach Brands

• Spectrum Brands

Market driver

• Growth of the e-commerce industry and increasing preference for online shopping

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Fluctuation in the prices of raw materials

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Introduction of smart electric kettles

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



