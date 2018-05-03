Electric Kettle Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 - 2022
Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Report On -“Electric Kettle Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 - 2022”
An electric kettle is a type of kettle with a self-contained heating unit, which is used to boil water for tea and other beverages. Like conventional kettles, electric kettles include a cover to the spout that features a small hole to allow steam to escape.
The analysts forecast the global electric kettle market to grow at a CAGR of 4.32% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global electric kettle market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of electric kettle.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Electric Kettle Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Aroma Housewares
• Conair
• Groupe SEB (T-fal)
• Hamilton Beach Brands
• Spectrum Brands
Market driver
• Growth of the e-commerce industry and increasing preference for online shopping
Market challenge
• Fluctuation in the prices of raw materials
Market trend
• Introduction of smart electric kettles
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market sizing 2017
• Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
• Bargaining power of buyers
• Bargaining power of suppliers
• Threat of new entrants
• Threat of substitutes
• Threat of rivalry
• Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
• Segmentation by distribution channel
• Global electric kettle market through the offline distribution channel
• Global electric kettle market through the online distribution channel
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY FEATURE
• Segmentation by feature
• Global electric kettle market by feature
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MATERIAL TYPE
• Segmentation by material type
• Comparison by material type
• Stainless Steel – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Plastic – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Glass – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Others – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity by material type
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
• Segmentation by end-user
• Comparison by end-user
• Residential – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Commercial – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity by end-user
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Key leading countries
• Market opportunity
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
• Introduction of smart electric kettles
• Increased use in multiple applications
• Easy functioning due to the presence of cool bells and whistles
• Increasing M&A activities
PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Overview
• Landscape disruption
• Competitive landscape
PART 17: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendors covered
• Vendor classification
• Market positioning of vendors
• Aroma Housewares
• Conair
• Groupe SEB (T-fal)
• Hamilton Beach Brands
• Spectrum Brands
Continued…..
