Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2025

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Global Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer;

The Top Key players including;

Atlantia SpA (Italy)

Cubic Corporation (USA)

DENSO CORPORATION (Japan)

EFKON AG (Austria)

Far Eastern Electronic Toll Collection Co. (FETC) (Taiwan)

G.E.A. (France)

GeoToll (USA)

International Road Dynamics, Inc

Kapsch TrafficCom AG (Austria)

Neology

Perceptics LLC (USA)

Q-FREE ASA (Norway)

Raytheon Company (USA)

Sanef (France)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Star Systems International Limited (Hong Kong)

Thales Group

Revenue Markets Inc. (TRMI) (USA)

Toll Collect GmbH (Germany)

TransCore Holdings, Inc (USA)

Xerox Corporation (USA)

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Vehicle Automatic Understanding System

Short Range Communication

Global Position Finding Satellite System

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Highway

Community

Campus

Other

