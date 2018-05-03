Red Wine Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2025
PUNE, INDIA, May 3, 2018
Report Details:
This report provides in depth study of “Red Wine Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Red Wine Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This report studies the global Red Wine market status and forecast, categorizes the global Red Wine market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Lafite
Romane-Conti
Chateau Latour
Chateau Haut-Brion
Chateau Margaux
Chateau Mouton Rothschild
Chateau Condamine Bertrand
HALL
WALT Wines
Jacob’s Creek
Angelus
Concha y Toro
Penfolds Winery
The regional scope of the study is as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Sweet Sparkling Wine
Dry Sparkling Wine
White Wine
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Household
Commercial
This report provides valuable information for companies like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and individuals who have interests in this industry.
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
Global Red Wine Market Research Report 2018
1 Red Wine Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Red Wine
1.2 Red Wine Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Red Wine Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Red Wine Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Sweet Sparkling Wine
1.2.4 Dry Sparkling Wine
1.2.5 White Wine
1.3 Global Red Wine Segment by Application
1.3.1 Red Wine Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Household
1.3.3 Commercial
1.4 Global Red Wine Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Red Wine Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Red Wine (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Red Wine Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Red Wine Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
….
7 Global Red Wine Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Lafite
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Red Wine Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Lafite Red Wine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Romane-Conti
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Red Wine Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Romane-Conti Red Wine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Chateau Latour
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Red Wine Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Chateau Latour Red Wine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Chateau Haut-Brion
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Red Wine Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Chateau Haut-Brion Red Wine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Chateau Margaux
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Red Wine Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Chateau Margaux Red Wine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Chateau Mouton Rothschild
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Red Wine Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Chateau Mouton Rothschild Red Wine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Chateau Condamine Bertrand
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Red Wine Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Chateau Condamine Bertrand Red Wine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 HALL
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Red Wine Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 HALL Red Wine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 WALT Wines
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 Red Wine Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 WALT Wines Red Wine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.10 Jacob’s Creek
Continued….
