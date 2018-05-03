Red Wine Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2025

Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

This report provides in depth study of “Red Wine Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Red Wine Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the global Red Wine market status and forecast, categorizes the global Red Wine market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

The major manufacturers covered in this report 
Lafite 
Romane-Conti 
Chateau Latour 
Chateau Haut-Brion 
Chateau Margaux 
Chateau Mouton Rothschild 
Chateau Condamine Bertrand 
HALL 
WALT Wines 
Jacob’s Creek 
Angelus 
Concha y Toro 
Penfolds Winery 

The regional scope of the study is as follows: 
North America 
United States 
Canada 
Mexico 
Asia-Pacific 
China 
India 
Japan 
South Korea 
Australia 
Indonesia 
Singapore 
Rest of Asia-Pacific 
Europe 
Germany 
France 
UK 
Italy 
Spain 
Russia 
Rest of Europe 
Central & South America 
Brazil 
Argentina 
Rest of South America 
Middle East & Africa 
Saudi Arabia 
Turkey 
Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into 
Sweet Sparkling Wine 
Dry Sparkling Wine 
White Wine 

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including 
Household 
Commercial

This report provides valuable information for companies like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and individuals who have interests in this industry.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Global Red Wine Market Research Report 2018 
1 Red Wine Market Overview 
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Red Wine 
1.2 Red Wine Segment by Type (Product Category) 
1.2.1 Global Red Wine Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025) 
1.2.2 Global Red Wine Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017 
1.2.3 Sweet Sparkling Wine 
1.2.4 Dry Sparkling Wine 
1.2.5 White Wine 
1.3 Global Red Wine Segment by Application 
1.3.1 Red Wine Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025) 
1.3.2 Household 
1.3.3 Commercial 
1.4 Global Red Wine Market by Region (2013-2025) 
1.4.1 Global Red Wine Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025) 
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Red Wine (2013-2025) 
1.5.1 Global Red Wine Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025) 
1.5.2 Global Red Wine Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

7 Global Red Wine Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis 
7.1 Lafite 
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.1.2 Red Wine Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.1.2.1 Product A 
7.1.2.2 Product B 
7.1.3 Lafite Red Wine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.2 Romane-Conti 
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.2.2 Red Wine Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.2.2.1 Product A 
7.2.2.2 Product B 
7.2.3 Romane-Conti Red Wine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.3 Chateau Latour 
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.3.2 Red Wine Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.3.2.1 Product A 
7.3.2.2 Product B 
7.3.3 Chateau Latour Red Wine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.4 Chateau Haut-Brion 
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.4.2 Red Wine Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.4.2.1 Product A 
7.4.2.2 Product B 
7.4.3 Chateau Haut-Brion Red Wine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.5 Chateau Margaux 
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.5.2 Red Wine Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.5.2.1 Product A 
7.5.2.2 Product B 
7.5.3 Chateau Margaux Red Wine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.6 Chateau Mouton Rothschild 
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.6.2 Red Wine Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.6.2.1 Product A 
7.6.2.2 Product B 
7.6.3 Chateau Mouton Rothschild Red Wine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.7 Chateau Condamine Bertrand 
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.7.2 Red Wine Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.7.2.1 Product A 
7.7.2.2 Product B 
7.7.3 Chateau Condamine Bertrand Red Wine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.8 HALL 
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.8.2 Red Wine Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.8.2.1 Product A 
7.8.2.2 Product B 
7.8.3 HALL Red Wine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.9 WALT Wines 
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.9.2 Red Wine Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.9.2.1 Product A 
7.9.2.2 Product B 
7.9.3 WALT Wines Red Wine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.10 Jacob’s Creek 

